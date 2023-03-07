(Glenwood) -- Glenwood legend Jenna Hopp has wrapped up a memorable high school career that featured 82 wins, four state tournament berths, a state runner-up performance, 1,720 points and two KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors.
Four years ago, Hopp entered the KMAland basketball scene as a budding star with a Division I offer already to her name. She leaves her prep playing days as one of the top girls hoopers KMAland has seen in recent memory.
"Looking back, I'm proud of my team and I," Hopp said. "We accomplished more than everyone ever would have thought. You can't ask for more than that."
Hopp saved her high school swan song for arguably her best season. The South Dakota State commit averaged 23.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.
And she did so while facing every team's best defensive strategy, typically a box-and-one.
"It was tough," Hopp said. "It limited my shot attempts, so I tried to get my team involved. I tried to do more on the defensive end with stops and rebounds. When I pulled double teams, that meant one person was open."
Hopp's stellar senior campaign spoke volumes about the strides she made as a player. The physical attributes were always there, but this year forced her to grow in the mental aspect.
"My decision-making improved a lot," Hopp said. "I was proud of that. And my defensive effort was something I improved on a lot over the last four years."
Her arrival at Glenwood coincided with the careers of Madison Camden, Brynlee Arnold, Abby Hughes, Emma Hughes and Elle Scarborough. The Rams were a state semifinalist in Hopp's freshman and junior seasons and a state runner-up in her sophomore campaign.
When this year came around, Hopp was the lone holdover, surrounded by a young squad. Hopp put the team on her shoulders, and her teammates progressed, resulting in a fourth consecutive -- and perhaps unexpected -- trip to state.
"We left no doubt that we played our hardest," Hopp said. "I knew I had to step up in the scoring I column. Filling that role for my teammate was huge. We had a rough start to the season, but once we got comfortable, we accomplished a lot. We started slow but ended with a bang."
The Rams' fourth trip to Des Moines came behind a legendary 30-point, 19-rebound, 8-assist, 5-block, 4-steal outing from Hopp in a regional final win over Pella.
"I'd say it's my top one," Hopp said. "Having an insane performance like that is pretty unforgettable."
Hopp's run at Glenwood is one the program had never seen before and might never see again, or maybe it will, thanks to the foundation set by Hopp and her teammates.
"I can't say enough about (Jenna)," Glenwood head girls basketball coach Brian Rasmussen said. "She works harder than anybody I've ever coached. She relishes getting better. I'm excited to see what she can do at South Dakota State. As a teammate, she's a great teammate."
"I changed the culture at Glenwood," Hopp said. "Making state wasn't a thing before I got here. My teammates and I made that an expectation. I hope the next girls have that motivation."
Hopp is the third KMAlander to win this honor multiple times, joining Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) and Kate Walker (Red Oak). Check out the full interview with Hopp below.
Previous KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year Winners
2021-22: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
2020-21: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
2019-20: Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
2018-19: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2017-18: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2016-17: Maegan Holt, Lewis Central
2015-16: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2014-15: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2013-14: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2012-13: Aubrey Norville, Lewis Central