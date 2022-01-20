(Glenwood) -- Glenwood’s standout libero Tarah Jackson is all set to take her talents to the next level with Morningside.
“I always knew that I wanted to stay close to home,” Jackson told KMA Sports. “Morningside was at the top of my list for schools I was interested in, and so I contacted the coach. She ended up emailing me back, and we had a phone call where she asked me to go on a visit.”
Jackson ended up taking that visit to the Sioux City campus and found a perfect fit for what she was looking for in a school and a volleyball program.
“I really fell in love with the campus,” she said. “The facilities, the coaches, the people overall. And the biggest thing was location. It’s only an hour and 45 minutes from Glenwood.”
The Hawkeye Ten All-Conference honorable mention, Jackson averaged a sterling 3.8 digs per set during her senior season with the Rams.
“I was originally a setter until my 13th year,” Jackson told KMA Sports. “My club coach actually saw me more as a defensive player, and that’s when I really grew to love libero. I would never want to change positions ever again. I love being in the back row and keeping the ball alive.”
Morningside went 11-20 overall and 2-14 in the loaded Great Plains Athletic Conference this past fall. The Mustangs also tout former KMAlanders in Brooke Katen (Maryville) and Carly vonRentzell (Ashland-Greenwood).
Listen to the full interview with Jackson from Thursday’s UFR below.