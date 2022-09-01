(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football is one up and one down after two games, and the opponents aren’t getting any easier with a trip to Indianola ahead.
The Rams (1-1) bounced back from their loss to Sioux City East in Week 0 with a 43-27 win over Atlantic this past Friday. Aside from the different result, many of the positives remained.
Junior quarterback Kayden Anderson threw for another 345 yards and three touchdowns while Cody Krause had another massive game at receiver with six grabs for 181 yards and two scores. Running back Tate Mayberry added three rushing touchdowns to go with 73 yards on 19 carries.
However, the defense did continue to struggle in allowing 334 passing yards to Atlantic senior Caden Andersen, who tossed three touchdowns, and gave up another 27 points, although 13 of those came in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.
“In some ways, we did play better,” Coach Cory Faust told KMA Sports. “Overall, though, it wasn’t quite what you were hoping for as a head coach. It was a lot of things we could do better as far as alignment, assignment and technique, and that’s on me a bit, too. I have to do a better job preparing our guys, but I still really like our team and our talent.”
Glenwood’s Anderson has had a pair of breakout performances in the first two games of the season, showing what he’s capable of as a passer and as a leader.
“Kayden’s showing what kind of talent he’s got,” Faust said. “He’s a very strong player and a very strong leader, but it’s a team thing for him to put up (those numbers). Krause is a really good player, too, and as good as anybody in the state, I think. Renner Bardsley has really improved, and Payton Longmeyer has extra special big-play potential, too.”
The running game is trying to catch up to the passing game, but that’s to be expected with the loss of senior C.J. Carter to injury just before the Week 0 opener.
“We’d planned on C.J. being a big part of that thing,” Faust said, “but Preston Longchaya and Cole Mayberry are very good players. And our offensive line also plays a big part in all of that. We’d like to establish the run game and move people better than we have, but I think those guys will continue to improve.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams have held their own in the running game. However, the issue has been in defending the pass.
“I really like our players we’ve got on defense,” Faust said. “A lot might think our secondary hasn’t played well, but it’s not due to talent. It’s a lot of guys getting their first year playing varsity football and maybe it’s just me coaching. Just a little hesitation. It’s misalignment. Playing the wrong leverage. Those kind of things. It’s definitely not a talent or effort thing. Those are things we can definitely correct.”
Coach Faust and staff will look to get that corrected in a hurry with a tough matchup against KMA Sports 4A No. 10 Indianola (1-0). The Indians opened their season with a 26-20 win over Ankeny Centennial in Week 1.
“Pretty similar to last year, honestly,” Faust said of Indianola, which went 9-2 and advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2021. “That team was definitely good enough to win a state championship. They beat the state champ (Lewis Central) and are coming off a win over a good Ankeny Centennial team.
“They’re a really good team. They return an All-State wide receiver (Drew Kingery), who’s 6-foot-4 and does a really nice job. All their skill players do a really nice job. They’re super well-coached, and they do a great job of putting pressure on you with run-pass balance, different formations, motions and things like that. Then they’re definitely unique in that they run an odd front (on defense) and just do a really nice job of being aggressive but also limiting big plays.”
Indianola got a pair of touchdown grabs and 63 yards from Kingery in their season-opening win while senior quarterback Bennett Brueck threw for 183 yards and the two scores. Senior Matthew Edgington also ran well with 94 yards on 21 carries. Defensively, junior Wyatt DeWitt posted 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while also grabbing one of the Indians’ two fumble recoveries.
“More than anything, we’ve got to keep staying the course and being resilient,” Faust said of the matchup. “All these good teams we play, they’re going to have players that make plays. We’ve got to keep swinging, keep hanging together when it gets hard and battling through adversity. Any time you’re playing football, you can’t give the other team things. You’ve got to make them earn it.
“For us, it’s still fundamental stuff of what football comes down to. Blocking, tackling, communication and those kind of things. I feel good about our chances to improve and play a lot better this week.”
Mike Wood will return to KMA Friday nights this week, providing updates from the Glenwood/Indianola matchup during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA’s Week 2 coverage from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Faust below.