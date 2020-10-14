(Glenwood) -- A strong finish to the regular season has Glenwood ready for a playoff rematch with Norwalk on Friday evening.
The Rams (5-2) won their final two games of the season, beating Carroll 28-21 and Denison-Schleswig this past Friday night by a 34-0 score.
“It was one of those games where the scoreboard probably didn’t tell the whole story,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust told KMA Sports. “Obviously, it’s always nice to win the game, but we really didn’t take care of business like we wanted to.”
Faust cited unforced errors, procedure penalties, lining up offside and missed assignments as things that will need to be cleaned up heading into the postseason.
“Coaching-wise, we’ve got to do a better job getting our guys ready to play better,” Faust added. “I’m really happy with how hard our guys played. They battled all night, and while we may not have played that smart, the effort was there.”
The Rams success of late has been guided by sophomore quarterback Tate Mayberry, who had to step into a big role on the team when junior Brock Sell suffered a broken thumb.
Mayberry put together one of his more impressive games of the season in throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 68 and another score in the win over the Monarchs.
“He’s made a ton of growth,” Faust said. “He’s always been a hard-working guy and been talented. We knew he was a good player, and he has really good leadership skills. Really dedicated and shows up to everything. I’m really proud of him, and we’re looking forward to him continuing to get better.”
Mayberry’s next test comes on Friday evening when Glenwood opens the Class 3A postseason against Norwalk (1-5). The Warriors ended the Rams season last year, putting together a 42-28 victory in the opening round of the playoffs.
“They are unique in that there are a lot of spread teams out there, but they are extra spread,” Faust said. “They graduated a bunch, but they’ve made great improvement throughout the year.”
This year’s Norwalk team has struggled to get in the win column, but they’re still scoring over 33 points per game behind senior quarterback Max Juergens, who has thrown for 1,453 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s also their leading rusher with 369 yards and five scores.
“They’ve scored a ton of points all year against a lot of good teams,” Faust said. “Their record is very misleading. We’re thankful we get to try to avenge how that game ended last year, but we know Norwalk has a really good program.”
The Norwalk defense will bring plenty of pressure, but that can sometimes lead to big plays the other way. They’ve allowed 35.8 points per game, ranking 45th out of 54 Class 3A teams. This could come down to which defense can contain the other’s offense.
“We need to eliminate the big plays in the passing game and their quarterback run,” Faust said. “We have to keep them under wraps. Our offense has developed over the weeks, but it’s going to come down to our line on both sides of the ball.
“If we can be successful up there and control the line of scrimmage, that helps. As good as their skill guys are, we feel we’ve got some good ones, too. The physicality of the game and what happens on the line of scrimmage will be really important.”
Brian Bertini will have reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to KMA Sports’ complete coverage from 6:20 until midnight.
The full interview with Coach Faust is linked below.