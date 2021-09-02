(Glenwood) -- After a dominant week one performance, the Glenwood Rams are hoping to carry that momentum into a non-district matchup against Indianola.
It was ground-and-pound for the Rams last week totaling 259 rushing yards as they walked away with a 38-0 win over Atlantic. Head Coach Cory Faust says he and his team are more than happy with the shutout victory.
"We're happy with a lot that happened on Friday, especially for the first game," Faust said. "There's going to be stuff to work on, but I think we can draw positives from each phase of the game. I think a lot of success starts on the offensive and defensive line, and our guys did a really nice job there."
Specifically, Faust says his offense stepped up in the opening game which helped them to put up 21 points in the third quarter alone.
"Kaden Flott, Cayden Lewis, Mitch Mayberry, Trent Patton and Logyn Eckheart did a really nice job upfront," Faust said. "Brock Sell at quarterback had a few nice runs, (and) threw the ball fairly well."
Sell finished the night 9/13 with 63 yards through the air, and 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. However, Faust also said his skill position players stepped up.
"We had several different receivers that caught passes and did a nice job there," Faust said. "We feel we got a nice two headed monster in the backfield with C.J. Carter and Tate Mayberry."
The pair of juniors totaled 129 yards on the ground combined against Atlantic. Mayberry led the Rams in rushing with 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just seven carries. Meanwhile, Carter tallied 49 yards and also found the end zone once.
However, Faust says his running backs have filled multiple roles this year.
"Tate sharing some time at tailback with C.J, and then playing in the defensive backfield has been a big help for us, we graduated all of our DBs from last year," Faust said. "Then we're also able to play C.J. at linebacker which is big as well."
While his two juniors have stepped up, Faust says his senior leadership has also been strong early this season.
"I'm really proud of Austin Patton, he has stepped up as a leader for us this year, Brock (Sell) has done a nice job as well," Faust said. "Mitch Mayberry, another really good player for us, has done a really nice job working on that leadership stuff he maybe hasn't done as much in the past."
Defensively, Faust says there are still a couple of areas he thinks he and his players can improve upon.
"For me you start with the offensive line and then the defensive secondary," Faust said. "If you're good in those spots that can cover up for a lot of stuff, and that makes a good team an elite team. I think we can still do better in that area."
Faust says Indianola, who are coming off a 42-13 win over Ankeny Centennial, brings a different offense they haven't seen this year.
"They're just very balanced overall, really good up front, and they got a lot of speed all over the field," Faust said. "They play two quarterbacks that are really good athletes and can throw the ball well, and I think they got a division one prospect at running back and strong safety. We're going to have our hands full for sure."
Kael Kolarik rushed for 92 yards and two scores in the Wildcats win last week. However, in 2020, he garnered college division one interested following an 800-yard, 18-touchdown campaign.
The Rams welcome the Wildcats to Glenwood for the class 4A matchup at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Cory Faust below.