(Glenwood) — The Glenwood volleyball team made quick work of Winterset Thursday night to move into a regional final.
The Class 4A No. 4 Rams (31-2) dispatched the Huskies 25-18, 25-12, 25-19 in a game heard on KMA 960.
"I think we played pretty confident and pretty sound tonight," said Head Coach Chelsey Hirt. "We were coming off a loss from last Saturday, but we had a lot of good practice this week. The biggest thing is we wanted to start strong with lots of energy. We started a little slow, but once we got our groove, I thought they just soared."
Neither team could find much of a rhythm in the opening set on the attack, but Glenwood used aggressive serving to tally six aces in the frame and pull away for the win. In the second set, it was all Rams, as they put together several runs behind big swings from Elle Scarborough and Brynlee Arnold to win 25-12.
In the final set, Glenwood turned back to its serving with four more aces in a complete victory. In total, the Rams tallied 12 aces, but also had 11 service errors on the night. Winterset was nearly as sloppy from the service line with eight errors of their own.
The win gives Glenwood a chance to avenge one of their two losses on the year, as they will take on Lewis Central in a regional final next Tuesday. The Titans beat Glenwood 2-0 last Saturday in tournament play.
"It's fun having that record where we only had one loss, but I think it was almost good for our girls to have that second one to get them re-focused and regrouped and realizing that now it's all or nothing," said Hirt. "You either win or you lose and you're going or you're done. I think that kind of helps shift our focus back to postseason and get ready for a battle."
The Rams were led by 12 kills from Scarborough and 10 kills from Arnold. Grace Boles handed out 28 assists and accounted for four aces in the win.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Scarborough and Hirt in a video you can view below.
Lauren Carter led Winterset with eight kills and 10 assists on the night.