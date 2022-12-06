(Glenwood) -- The 2022-23 boys basketball season is off and running in the state of Iowa, and the Glenwood Rams (2-0) are off to a perfect start.
The Rams nabbed two road wins in their first week of competition; a 72-60 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and a 70-53 trouncing of Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Atlantic.
“Our first couple weeks of practice, I felt, were pretty good,” Glenwood head coach Curt Schulte said. “We had a couple scrimmages within those first two weeks… we learned a lot about ourselves. We’re just trying to continue to get better day by day, and I think that’s what we’ve been doing.”
As is common in sports, an inexperienced roster has given way to a veteran squad this year, and after going under .500 last season for the first time in nearly a decade, Glenwood appears to be right back to its usual winning ways.
“Last year, we were fairly young,” Schulte said. “We played nine guys last year, and six out of the nine are back. Right now, we’re going with a senior lineup and that senior leadership goes a long way. They’ve had a great offseason, they’ve put in a lot of time in the summer and the fall, and the younger kids are really following in their footsteps. It’s just fun to see.”
Those seniors include the likes of Caden Johnson, Risto Lappala, Logyn Eckheart, Gavin Schau and Zac Kelsey, while juniors Kayden Anderson, Adam Severn and Casey Godbout have been contributing factors to Glenwood’s early success as well.
Through two games, the Rams have four players averaging double figures in the scoring column. Lappala and Eckheart have paced the team with 16.5 points per game, while Anderson has averaged 15.5 points and Johnson 11.
Balance on the stat sheet figures to be Glenwood’s calling card for the 2022-23 season.
“Anytime you share the ball like we’ve been doing, it makes you tough to beat,” Schulte said. “Any given night, we have guys who can go off, and we have. [Against Atlantic], we had four guys in double figures and we also had four other guys who scored… I like our balance, I like the way we’re sharing the ball. We’re playing very unselfish right now.
Elite outside shooting has been a mark of past Glenwood teams, and the same goes for this year’s Rams.
Glenwood is hitting 35% of its shots from beyond the arc thus far, highlighted by an efficient team outing in the win over Atlantic, in which Lappala made 8-of-9 attempts from the field to lead the way with 18 points.
“Everybody's got the green light,” Schulte said. “We get ball reversals, we get inside touches and then punch it back out when the kids have their shoulders squared up to the basket. We’ve been shooting the ball pretty well.”
The shooting efficiency of Glenwood’s guards is thanks in part to the stellar play of big man Logyn Eckheart, who has been a force for the Rams in the paint.
“[Eckheart] brings a ton of leadership,” Schulte said. “He’s just such a good athlete. He’s strong, he’s physical, he positions himself well and he runs the floor really well for a big man. He plays a lot bigger than his height. He seals well down low and has a nice, soft touch. He’s had a heck of a start and we hope that continues.”
The Rams will need to keep firing on all cylinders as the season progresses, given the depth and talent of the Hawkeye Ten Conference as a whole.
“The Hawkeye Ten is loaded,” Schulte said. “Every night is going to be a battle. It’s tough to win in the Hawkeye Ten, especially on the road. We’re really just taking it one game at a time and looking to improve each and every game. We know that every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday or whenever we play, we know it’s gonna be a tough contest. We’re gonna have to bring it each and every night to come out on top.”
Although the unbeaten start is encouraging, there are still areas in which Glenwood would like to see improvement.
“I think we need to take care of the ball a little bit better,” Schulte said. “We’ve been in double digits in turnovers the last two games, so I’d like to see us get in single-digits there. Our communication [needs to] improve on both ends of the floor and we just gotta continue to rebound, put bodies on people and limit opportunities for our opponents.”
Naturally, the Rams are apprehensive to look ahead, but the goals remain the same for a program that has gotten used to consistent success on the hardwood.
“We didn’t set long-term goals as a team, we just set game goals,” Schulte said. “We set about seven or eight goals that we really focus on each game to kind of see where we’re at and where we gotta be. Obviously, our long-term goals would be to win the conference and get to the state tournament, but it’s a day-by-day deal. If we can focus on ourselves and getting better, those long term goals will take care of themselves.”
Glenwood is back in action in a home date against Denison-Schleswig (1-1) Tuesday.
Hear the full interview with Schulte below.