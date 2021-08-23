(Glenwood) -- A new season begins for Glenwood football on Friday night, and with it comes the hopes of a sixth winning season in their past seven.
“I think everybody has a mixed bag right now,” Coach Cory Faust told KMA Sports. “We’re excited for the potential we’ve got on our team, but also there are so many things we can do better from a coaching perspective and things we can clean up from players. We’re excited to fix some things this week and get to play a real game on Friday.”
The Rams hosted a scrimmage with Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson this past Saturday, and Coach Faust says his team continues to show some incredible depth, creating some hard decisions for the Glenwood coaching staff.
“We’ve got a lot of players that can play,” Faust said. “That’s also been a little bit of a challenge, especially at some of our skill positions. We’re almost rotating too many guys through some stuff, which is a good problem to have. We still have some really good participation. A lot of good players that care about football, and we’re happy to have that.”
One of the big position battles is at quarterback, where senior Brock Sell and junior Tate Mayberry played last season. Sell threw for 454 yards and seven touchdowns before suffering an injury, allowing Mayberry to go for 974 yards and eight scores. Mayberry also rushed for 425 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Brock will probably start the game this Friday,” Faust said, “but we continue to give Tate some reps in practice. We know that if we need him he’s a really good player and quarterback. Right now, we’re planning to use Tate a little more at running back and/or receiver and then full-time on defense.”
Glenwood’s first opponent of the 2021 season is Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Atlantic. The Trojans had their best season of the QuikStats/Varsity Bound era, going 7-2 in 2020. However, a strong senior class and the KMAland Coach of the Year, Mike McDermott, is gone. Joe Brummer takes over for McDermott and will debut at home on Friday evening.
“I really don’t know what to expect besides they’re going to play hard,” Faust said. “We haven’t played Atlantic for a few years, but it seems like it’s always a battle when we play them. Coach Brummer will continue the tradition of getting them prepared. Atlantic always competes hard against Glenwood in any sport, so we know we’re going to have to be ready to play some good, hard-nosed football.”
According to the BC Moore Iowa Scores Project, Glenwood and Atlantic have met 55 times in history with the Trojans holding a 36-16-3 advantage. However, the two teams haven’t played since 2017, and the Rams have won three straight and five of the past six meetings.
“Like I told the players, the sky is the limit as far as what they want to achieve,” Faust said of his team. “They can compete with and beat anybody on any given night. We can also get beat by anybody on any given night.
“The best teams treat each game like its own season and each play like it’s got its own identity. There’s a lot of talent on our team and a lot of kids that care about football. It’s just going to come down to if they’re willing to buy into that mindset and the process, and so far I like what I see.”
Brian Bertini will have reports from Atlantic/Glenwood on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection. Listen to full Week 1 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight on Friday.