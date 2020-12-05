(Atlantic) -- Both Glenwood basketball programs opened their seasons with road wins over Atlantic Friday night on KMA 960.
Girls: Glenwood 68 Atlantic 52
The 4A No. 1 Rams pulled away in the second half to open what they hope is a memorable year with a victory over Atlantic.
"They played well," Coach Brian Rasmussen said of Atlantic. "They came to compete and fight. They had a great game plan"
Atlantic hung with Glenwood through the first quarter, trailing 17-14 heading into the second. The Rams were plagued early in the contest by foul trouble, particularly from Brynlee Arnold and Madison Camden.
"We got in a lot of foul trouble," Rasmussen said. "We are still working out a lot of kinks. We only have seven practices under our belt. Certainly not an excuse, but it certainly showed tonight."
Glenwood failed to create much separation in the second quarter and took a 34-26 lead into the break.
The Rams opened the second half with one of their patented spurts, this one 6-0 to push their lead to 40-26. The Rams ballooned their lead to 50-34 heading into the final quarter.
Atlantic was able to whittle the deficit down to 10 in the fourth, but could not get any closer.
"We stuck with what we did well," Coach Rasmussen said. "We just kept running, applying pressure and stuck with the game plan."
Camden worked her way through travel to muscle 17 points in the victory while Jenna Hopp posted 16 points and nine boards.
Coryl Matheny did a little bit of everything, finishing with seven points, five boards and six steals. The Rams' depth was on full display Friday night without reigning KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year Elle Scarborough, who was sidelined with an injury.
"When we get in a little bit of foul trouble, we don't lose a lot when we sub," Rasmussen said. "We did a nice job of continuing to run the floor and getting shots in transitions."
Atlantic was paced in the loss by 15 points from Haley Rasmussen. Lauren Nicholas contributed 11 points while Mayce Waters chipped in 10. The Trojans drop to 1-1 on the year and return to action Saturday against Griswold.
Glenwood returns to action Tuesday when they face 4A No. 9 Denison-Schleswig in a state-ranked doozy.
"One game at a time, one day at a time," Rasmussen said. "We are ready to get back in the gym this weekend and get ready for Denison on Tuesday."
The complete interview with Coach Rasmussen can be viewed below.
Boys: Glenwood 56 Atlantic 41
In the nightcap, the Rams overcame a sluggish start and pulled away late to open Atlantic in what could prove to be a pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference battle.
"It was a good win for us," Coach Curt Schulte said. "Our first quarter wasn't the way we drew it up, but we settled in and played good basketball."
Atlantic opened the contest by scoring nine of the first 10 points, but the Rams found a rhythm and trimmed the deficit to 13-7 heading into the second.
"We knew we didn't play well in the first quarter and it could only get better from there," Schulte said. "We just needed to execute it."
Glenwood scored the first six of the second and tied the contest at 13 and ultimately took the lead.
The second frame was a back and forth affair, but the Rams managed to take a 25-24 lead into the break thanks to a pair of timely three-pointers from Jayme Fritts.
"Huge," Schulte said of Fritts' treys. "They extended our lead. We know he can do it. He does it all the time in practice and he came up big for us."
A 7-0 surge in the third quarter allowed Glenwood to extend their lead to 39-30. They ultimately took a 41-34 lead into the fourth.
Atlantic could not get any closer in the fourth, as the Rams kept them at a distance and converted free throws down the stretch to pull away for the win.
Glenwood's victory came despite early-game foul trouble, which forced the man-oriented Rams' defense to switch into a zone, but it worked.
"I thought we executed our 2-3 zone really well," Schulte said. "We haven't worked on it much, but I thought our movements and shifts were really good. I'm proud of that."
Senior superstar Ryan Blum shined for Glenwood with 30 points.
"I took some tough ones early that didn't get me going," Blum said. "But I adjusted and my teammates set good screens, so I could get open."
Blum scored 20 of his points in the second half while playing with three fouls.
"He played smart," Schulte said. "He's a smart kid. He knew he had three (fouls), played smart on defense and lit it up in the second half."
Fritts was the next leading scorer with seven points. Logyn Eckheart notched six points and 10 boards while sophomore point guard Caden Johnson pioneered the offense with six points.
Atlantic was paced in the defeat by the combo of Dayton Templeton and Skyler Handlos. The duo combined for 35 of their 41 points with 18 and 17, respectively. Ethan Williams came off the bench to score the Trojans' other six points. Atlantic (1-1) will face Clarinda Tuesday.
Glenwood will return to battle Tuesday night when they face Denison-Schleswig.
"We just want to continue to get better," Schulte said. "Denison is always tough. We are going to have to go back to the drawing board."
Complete interviews with Blum and Coach Schulte can be viewed below.