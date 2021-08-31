(KMAland) -- A state-rated clash between two of the Hawkeye Ten's premier volleyball programs lived up to its billing on Tuesday night and ended with the Class 4A No. 4 and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 2 Glenwood Rams edging 2A No. 7 and KMA 1A/2A No. 1 Kuemper Catholic in a five-set thriller.
"There were a lot of unknowns coming into tonight," Coach Paula Carman said. "I think some changes we made had a difference. The girls pushed through tonight and did a great job."
The Rams' hopes of a win didn't seem likely after dropping the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-14, but Coach Carman's crew showed resiliency and won the final three sets 25-23, 25-19 and 15-9 for their ninth win of the season.
"We came out dead in the first two sets," senior Brynlee Arnold said. "Then we came together and took it to them."
Arnold did a little bit of everything with 11 kills, six aces and eight blocks.
"I came out and played," she said. "I love volleyball and didn't want to let my team down. I try to be the voice of the team and do whatever I can to help everybody out."
While Arnold's senior leadership shined, Glenwood freshman Charley Hernandez put opposing Hawkeye Ten Conference coaches on notice with a 13-kill output.
"I had great sets, and everyone played their role," Hernandez said. "That motivated me. This is a great team. I love it."
"She doesn't play like a freshman," Coach Carman said. "She likes to get after it. I don't think we've seen the best of her yet. She's a smart player, and that's what makes her so successful."
The Rams' triumph also came without their primary setter, Lauren Roenfeldt, who was inactive with an injury. The combo of Abby Hughes and McKenna Koehler split the duties on Tuesday, and Koehler posted a team-high 19 assists.
"They worked hard and did exactly what we asked them to do," Coach Carman said. "When we got going, we were sluggish. I think there were a lot of nerves and unknowns. Abby helped us in the back row, and it worked out well."
Glenwood controlled the first set, but Kuemper finished the frame on a 9-1 run to win it, 25-20. The Knights had little trouble in the second, cruising to a 25-14 win. While the prospects of victory may have looked grim for the Rams, Carman says the deficit didn't faze her team.
"These girls are so eager to learn and get better every day," she said. "I think having confidence in our skills was huge."
"I told everybody that we weren't going down like this," Arnold said. "We had to step up our game and play like we can."
The Rams raced to a 21-12 lead in the third before Kuemper countered with a 9-0 run to tie the set. However, Glenwood held on and forced a fourth set with a 25-23 victory.
Neither team created separation in the fourth, but the Rams relied on a 3-0 run to take a 12-9 lead, then did just enough to hold off Kuemper's many comebacks, forcing a fifth set.
Two kills from Hernandez and one from Arnold gave Glenwood a 4-0 lead in the fifth. Kuemper never got closer than three points after that, completing the remarkable comeback for Glenwood. And freshman Maddie Roenfeldt played well beyond her years, tallying many timely kills for the Rams.
Kennedy Jones tallied seven kills and three blocks for the Rams, while Coryl Matheny contributed six kills. "I think our confidence was shook up before tonight," Carman said. "Them doing what they did shows that we will peak at the right time and play our best ball."
With the win, Glenwood moves to 9-1 on the year. The Rams return to action on Saturday at their home tournament. They return to Hawkeye Ten competition next Tuesday against Red Oak.
"From here, we just need to step up and find what went wrong and where we can build," Arnold said.
Kenzie Schon unofficially paced Kuemper with 14 kills. Kamryn Venner, Frannie Glynn and Kaci Peter had seven, six and five kills, respectively. The Knights get Red Oak in conference play on Thursday in Carroll.
Click below to view full interviews with Arnold, Hernandez and Coach Carman.