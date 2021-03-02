(Glenwood) -- The next stop on the Glenwood Rams' girls basketball team's season is the same place where last year's campaign ended -- a state semifinal.
The Rams' return comes after a 79-57 victory over Wahlert Catholic in quarterfinal action Tuesday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1.
Neither foul trouble nor a strong start by Wahlert could stop the Rams.
"It was kinda similar to our regional final," Coach Brian Rasmussen said. "We just had to weather the storm. We thought we were going to come out on the right side of that."
Glenwood was plagued by foul trouble in the first half, including three apiece from Elle Scarborough and Jenna Hopp. However, the foul trouble turned into a silver lining, as the Rams were able to exhibit their depth to the entire state.
Six different Rams finished the day with at least nine points, four of which were in double figures.
"I feel like we are the deepest team in the Class," Rasmussen said. "It's who's up next? The kids love that and are ready to step up."
Senior Emma Hughes best exemplified the Rams' "next man up" mentality with 13 points off the bench.
"I didn't shoot too well in the postseason," she said. "So I spent a lot of time in the gym this week to get ready for state."
Hughes' 13 points came behind a trio of three-pointers.
"She's one of the best shooters on our team," Rasmussen said. "We have a lot of good shooters, but she's the last one I would want to play 1-on-1 with. If you leave her open, she's going to knock them down."
Emma's sister, Abby, paced the Rams with 15 points.
"No one can do it alone," Abby said. "Everyone was sharing the ball."
Scarborough worked her way through the early foul-trouble and played the final half without picking up a foul en route to a nine-point, six-rebound, two-assist showing.
"It sucked," Scarborough said about her three first-half fouls. "I'm not usually the one that does that. I had to trust my teammates in that situation."
Coryl Matheny scored 11 points and hauled in seven rebounds. Madison Camden scored 11 points. Brynlee Arnold came off the bench and flexed her muscle with nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Wahlert was led by 17 points from Ana Chandlee. The Golden Eagles finish the season at 13-10.
The victory puts Glenwood (20-3) back in a state semifinal for the second consecutive year. This year, it appears the Rams are much looser with basically the same squad as last year.
"We are more prepared than we were last year," Rasmussen said.
You could argue the Rams are also more motivated because of last year's semifinal loss to Lewis Central, which ended their undefeated season.
"From the time the final horn, we were already talking about this moment," Rasmussen said. "We are ready to take the next step."
The Rams will face either North Scott or Central DeWitt in a state semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We have a couple of days to get prepared," Rasmussen said. "We'll get back in the gym tomorrow morning, and get back to work."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with the Hughes sisters, Scarborough and Coach Rasmussen. Those interviews can be viewed below.