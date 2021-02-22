(Glenwood) — The Glenwood boys basketball team started their postseason off on the right foot Monday night.
The Rams were able to get out in transition and controlled the game from start-to-finish in a 75-48 win over Clarke.
“I thought we did a lot of good things,” said Glenwood Head Coach Curt Schulte. “We got off to a quick start. We really had a lot of energy early on. I thought — for the most — part we were really good for four quarters.”
After giving up the first basket of the game, Glenwood scored the next 12 and would lead 17-8 after one quarter. In the second, Glenwood turned up the pace, opening up a 39-21 halftime advantage.
“We wanted to control the tempo,” said Schulte. “We wanted to play fast, and we thought that was in our favor. We scored some easy baskets. But I thought we executed in our half-court, also.”
The third quarter was another big one for the Rams, outscored Clarke 24-12 in the frame, including a 12-4 run through the middle part of the frame. Glenwood led by as many as 32 in the final quarter and coasted to the victory.
The Rams were led by their leading scorer Ryan Blum, who poured in 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
“I thought we came out really well tonight as a team,” said Blum. “We were able to get in the driving lanes and have success. I just attacked the hoop early, the pull-up game was there and I knocked down a couple threes also.”
Caden Johnson tallied 15 points, Ben Hughes had 10 points and seven assists, while Silas Bales added nine points and five boards.
Glenwood advances to a Substate Semifinal Thursday night against Atlantic in a game you can hear on KMA-FM 99.1. The Rams beat the Trojans by 15 and eight in their two matchups this season.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Schulte, Blum, Johnson and Bales in a video interview you can view below.
Clarke was paced by freshman Jack Cooley, who scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds. The Indians’ season ends at 7-13.