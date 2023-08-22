(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football readies for another season that will open against Sioux City East this upcoming Friday evening.
Last year, the Rams were 7-5 on the year and advanced to a state quarterfinal. That season also opened with Sioux City East — a 50-33 loss in Week 0.
“Sioux City East was a top-10 5A team last year, and they graduated a lot of really good players,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust told KMA Sports. “I was hoping that you’d be able to tell that on film, but you can’t from their scrimmage. They have really impressive size and speed and athletes at all the positions. We’re going to have our hands full.”
Coach Faust says he’s excited about the depth that has been built at their “bigger positions.”
“We’re relatively deep at linebacker, the H and the offensive and defensive lines,” he said. “We feel we’ve got some good depth there and good players throughout. We’re not quite as deep in returning skill guys, so maybe that’s a question mark, but we feel like we’ve got guys that can step up and take charge in those roles.”
The Rams will return senior quarterback Kayden Anderson, who threw for 2,272 yards and 24 touchdowns, although two of his top three receivers and the team’s top rusher have graduated. In all, 19 seniors from the 2023 class are gone.
However, there’s plenty be excited about among those that are returning. Trent Patton has already committed to play at the next level with Wayne State while other line-oriented players Parker Getter and Reagan Skarnulis are receiving interest.
“I’m really excited for this year,” Coach Faust said. “We’ve got some good kids that care a lot about football. They put in a lot of time and effort, and they’ve been bought in and are excited about the year. That’s all you can ask — that they care and care about each other. So far, it’s been really good.”
Glenwood scrimmaged Abraham Lincoln this past Friday night, which allowed for Coach Faust and his staff to see the areas that will need some extra work heading into a tough matchup with Sioux City East.
“I just want to see us improve from the scrimmage,” Faust said. “There definitely a lot of things we were exposed on and need to improve upon. More than anything, we just wanted to see where we’re at. They always say you make your biggest improvements between week one and two, so we’ll definitely be pressed by a good opponent.
“The best way to play football and the most fun way to play is to take every game as a season in its own. This will be our first one-game season, and we’ll let it all hang out this week.”
Jesse Schraft will provide quarterly reports on the Glenwood/Sioux City East game on Friday night. You can also watch the game at KMA Sports’ live stream page. Hear all of the Week 1 coverage from KMA Sports on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com from 6:15 to midnight.