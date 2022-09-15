(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night.
The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
"We've proven we're a resilient team," Coach Cory Faust said. "We'havd some adversity and injuries we've had to work through. Our guys have been resilient. They keep battling and getting better. I'm proud of them for that. Football is not for the weak."
While the season has had some highs and lows, the Rams come in off their highest point of the season -- a 40-6 victory over Abraham Lincoln on Friday night.
The Rams scored 40 points in the first half and accounted for 436 offensive yards.
"I thought all three phases were pretty good," Faust said. "Special teams was the most consistent it's been all year. We ran the ball with physicality. Defensively, we defended the pass better than we have. It was a good first step, but there are still plenty of things to work on."
According to BCMoore, the Rams' offense ranks No. 9. Junior quarterback Kayden Anderson leads Glenwood's offense with 731 yards and seven touchdowns. Anderson threw for 216 yards and three scores in the win over AL.
"Kayden is a pretty high-level quarterback," Faust said. "We had a few quarterbacks we liked, but we felt he separated himself with his arm and leadership talent."
Anderson has plenty of weapons around him. Cody Krause has caught 12 balls for 344 yards and four scores while Renner Bardsley adds 10 catches f0r 129 yards and touchdown.
The run game has come to life lately, led by Tate Mayberry's 232 yards and four touchdowns.
"It's a team effort," Faust said. "We've lacked the ability to run the ball downhill, but we're working on that. Hopefully, that will improve."
The Rams' defense ranks 25th out of 36 teams in Class 4A, but Coach Faust has seen improvement through the Rams' first three contests.
"It's just reps," he said. "We moved some people around. Getting reps is important. Hopefully, getting us healthy helps us play faster and use the talent on our team."
Glenwood's reward for their defensive improvements is the top team -- and offense -- in Class 3A. Harlan (2-1) averages 44 points per game and tallied 1,121 total yards in their first three games.
The Cyclones are rife with talent, such as reigning KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year Teagon Kasperbauer (34/61, 522 yards, 7 TDs) and Iowa commit Aidan Hall (11 rushes for 175 yards and 3 TDs, 12 catches for 158 yards, 3 TDs).
"Typical of Harlan, it's not just one thing," Faust said. "They're a really balanced team. Their skill players look big, strong and fast. The best teams play the hardest, and Harlan has always done a nice job of playing fast and physical."
Harlan's arsenal creates nightmares for any defense.
"For us, it's about eliminating the big plays," Faust said. "We can't have people not doing their assignment. They put pressure on you with the various formations they run. We'll have to be ready, prepared and communicate."
It won't be easy, but Glenwood's offensive success leaves optimism for the Rams to make big plays. Whether they produce enough to knock off the defending Class 3A state champions remains to be seen.
"I don't think you're going to shut Harlan out," Faust said. "But as good as they are, we know we have good players, too. I don't dare guess whether it will be low or high-scoring. Harlan is well-coached. We're going to relish the opportunity to play a good opponent and see where we're at."
Matt Gubbels has reports from Glenwood/Harlan as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out KMA's coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Faust.