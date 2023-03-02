(Glenwood) -- Glenwood’s 6-foot-3 wide receiver Renner Bardsley is on his way to Central College.
Bardsley joined with his teammate Tate Mayberry and several other KMAland athletes in committing to the Dutch program.
“Central was probably the first school that reached out to me,” Bardsley told KMA Sports. “Out of all the colleges that had interest in me they showed the most love. When it came time to decide, it came pretty easy because they showed me much love.”
Bardsley strikes quite the presence on the outside, and it’s not too difficult to dream on when you’re a college like Central.
“They pass the ball a lot, so they like (my size),” Bardsley said. “That’s what they said they like the most. They said they’d get me in the weight room the first two years and get me pretty big. They felt they can put me at wideout and throw some one-on-one balls.”
Bardsley had a breakout season for the Rams, finishing with 27 receptions for 436 yards and four touchdowns.
“I’ve always wanted to play college ball,” he said. “I’ve always had that in my head, but I knew it was going to be really hard. I started thinking about it a lot going into my senior year. I didn’t have any interest, so I started working really hard. I was showing up to everything in the offseason, and it worked out pretty well in the end.”
Bardsley adds that he couldn’t have done it without plenty of support around him, including the pushing from his dad.
“Since I was young, he was pushing me to be better and to do more,” Bardsley said. “Not just the basics. Do more than what everyone else is doing. Stay at practice a little longer and go lift a little longer than everyone else.”
Check out the full interview with Bardsley in the audio file below.