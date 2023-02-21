(Pella) -- The road to a fourth straight state tournament for Glenwood girls basketball was hardly an easy one. Not nearly as easy as they made it look on Tuesday night in their 65-45 Class 4A regional final win over No. 8 Pella.
The Rams (16-8) put together an 11-0 first-quarter run to open an early lead that only continued to grow in snagging the program’s sixth trip to Des Moines.
“This was an unfamiliar team,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We didn’t know a whole heck of a lot, but they didn’t know a whole lot about us. The girls just executed so well tonight. They played their butts off.”
From the opening tip to the final buzzer, it was a game controlled by an unranked Glenwood team that employed a triangle-and-two to hold Pella’s leading scorers Kylie Tauke and Kennedy Van Vark to just 11 points — some 14 points below their combined average.
“Danika (Arnold) and Neyla (Nanfito) made it hard for their top two girls,” Rasmussen said. “They couldn’t get any rhythm or any shots off. They’re a tough team, but our girls did an excellent job executing.”
While the role players stepped up on defense and made big shots any time they needed to answer a short Pella run, senior Jenna Hopp — arguably the greatest player in Glenwood history — put together yet another legendary performance.
Hopp scored 30 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, passed out seven assists, blocked five shots and nabbed three steals to make certain of one final appearance on the grandest stage in the state.
“I can’t even say enough her play,” Rasmussen said. “She’s Jenna Hopp. Another huge night. Not only tonight but all season.”
“It’s seriously surreal,” Hopp added. “At the beginning of the season, nobody would have thought (we would make it to state). With this group of girls I’ve been playing with since third grade it makes it even more special. We played our gameplan perfectly, and our shots were falling. It was an amazing performance.”
Lauren Hughes added 14 points and Danika Arnold chipped in 13 for the Rams.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Arnold added. “We’ve been playing together since third grade, and I’m so excited to go play with them (at state). Last year, nobody thought we would come back and make it again, but we’re doing it.”
While the Tuesday night win was a 20-point domination, Glenwood did have to play three games in a six-team region to get here. And they had to win at Lewis Central just weeks after a 15-point loss to their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterpart.
“They’re resilient, and they are competitors,” Coach Rasmussen added. “They like to compete. I think that showed tonight. We rolled the ball out there and said, ‘Who wants it more?’ Whoever wanted it more was going to take it, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Glenwood will meet top-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes next Tuesday in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at 11:45 AM on KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Rasmussen, Hopp and Arnold below.