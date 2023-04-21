(Council Bluffs) -- Glenwood paced the field at Thursday's 7th Annual CB Girls Invite.
The Rams totaled 158 points -- 37 more than runner-up Treynor -- and won four events in Council Bluffs.
Brooklyn Schultz was their lone individual champion. Schultz ran to a title in the 400 to complement her anchor leg of the Rams' champion sprint medley relay (1:55.66).
"We've put in a lot of work throughout the season," Schultz said. "I performed as well as I could. I pushed myself as hard as I could. It went well. I was nervous before the (400), but I trusted my training and ran my race."
The Rams also won the 4x100 (51.15) and 4x800 (10:00.73). Jenna Hopp, Jaylynn Floyd and Danika Arnold joined Schultz on the winning sprint medley and were part of the champion 4x100.
Treynor's runner-up performance came on the heels of another monster day from Clara Teigland. The Air Force basketball commit won the 100 hurdles (15.69), 400 hurdles (1:05.56) and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.57).
"Hurdles are kinda my thing," Teigland said. "I enjoy them as much as you can. I feel like mindset is a big thing for me. I internally motivate myself. I know what I can accomplish. I use that to motivate me."
Abraham Lincoln entertained their home crowd by winning three events. Sophomore Aubrey Sandbothe had a role in two of them. Sandbothe won the long jump (16-03.00) and served as the third leg on the Lynx's winning 4x200 (1:48.45).
"I just focused on hitting the board and driving my knees up," Sandbothe said about her long jump title. "My coaching has helped a lot. I have really good coaches."
Ruby Johnson added another title for AL with her win in the 3000 (12:23.96).
Lewis Central finished third and won three events. Elise Thramer swept the throws, tossing 113-00 in the discus and 35-01.00 in the shot put. The Titans also won the 4x400 (4:10.22).
St. Albert had three individual champions on Thursday. Carly McKeever won the 200 (26.88), Lili Denton claimed the 800 (2:24.53) and Avah Underwood was the high jump champion with a leap of 5-00.00. Underwood's title was the latest impressive showing in her sensational freshman season.
"My goal was to do the best I can," Underwood said. "Second place is just the first loser. I felt I really got my steps down to start off my jump. Once I get my jump, I get my hips up so I don't fall and hit the bar."
Riverside won only one event Friday but it was an impressive performance from senior Veronica Andrusyshyn. Andrusyshyn put down a 13.03 in the 100 to edge McKeever (12.10) and Glenwood's Zoie Carda (13.19).
"I held my endurance during the end," Andrusyshyn said. "My block start wasn't the best...I could definitely improve on that. I just kept sprinting and won it with endurance."
Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman won the 1500 (5:05.29) and Logan-Magnolia won the distance medley (4:36.81).
View the full results here. Check out full interviews with Andrusyshyn, Underwood, Sandbothe, Teigland and Schultz below.