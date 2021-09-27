(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football opened their district schedule with a dominant 42-0 win at Des Moines Hoover on Friday evening.
The Rams (3-2 overall, 1-0 4A District 6) carried 40 times for 219 yards and put it in the end zone on the ground six times during the win.
“Overall, there were some positives to build on, for sure,” Glenwood coach Cory Faust told KMA Sports. “We’re trying to build some more depth on the offensive and defensive lines. We single-platooned more, so we’re trying to develop some depth there and saw some good things.”
Junior C.J. Carter had 11 carries for 64 yards and two scores while junior quarterback Tate Mayberry added 86 yards and a couple touchdowns on 10 carries of his own. Tyler Boldra (7 carries, 46 yards) and Kayden Anderson (4 carries, 7 yards) also went in one time each.
“Our guys up front do a really nice job,” Coach Faust said. “Outside of some holding penalties we had and some linemen downfield on some pass plays, but I’ll take some of those effort plays. Lots of good stuff from those guys.”
After starting the season as a running back option, Mayberry is back under center with the loss of senior Brock Sell for the season. He threw for 124 yards on 8-of-10 efficiency in the Hoover win. He now has 431 yards passing, 354 yards rushing and nine offensive touchdowns (all on the ground).
“My heart goes out to Brock,” Faust said. “We lost a phenomenal athlete, player and leader that had worked so hard. He put in a lot of time and effort. It’s nice to have Tate with the experience he’s got. He’s also put in a lot of time and does a really nice job. He has a different skillset, and now that he’s accumulating more reps, I think he will be more efficient throwing the ball.
The defense pitched their third shutout of the season, accumulating 18.5 tackles for loss, led by senior Nolan Little’s 3.5. Seniors Austin Patton and Mitch Mayberry, junior Logyn Eckheart and sophomore Trent Patton all added 2.5 TFLs each.
“Our linebackers have been a strong point for us,” Faust added. “They continue to do a nice job, and it’s really nice to have them there.”
The linebackers – along with the entire defense – will really be put to the test on Friday evening when they run up against a strong run game from Winterset (4-1, 1-0). The Huskies opened their district season with a tight 20-13 win over Dallas Center-Grimes.
Winterset’s offensive plans entering each Friday night are no secret. Senior Dawson Forgy has already rushed for 1,011 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 10.6 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Caden Kleemeier is also a threat through the air with 489 yards passing and four scores, but the bread is buttered with the game on the ground.
“They’ve got one of the best running backs in the state,” Faust said. “Really good player. He’s been a starter since his sophomore year, and he’s a really tough kid. They’re huge up front and very physical, and they do a whole bunch of different things. They’ll run some iso straight at you, and they’ll get into wishbone and all the way into five wide. They put a lot of pressure on you with all the things they do.”
Aside from a high-scoring win over ADM in week four and a 28-13 loss to Van Meter in week three, the defense has kept their opponents to 13 points or less in the other three games.
“I think we’ll need to continue to make some plays in the passing game,” Faust said. “We need to be a little more balanced and more efficient throwing the ball. We like our run game and our guys up front.”
On the other side of the ball, Faust believes his team will have to be well-conditioned and physical against the Huskies’ attack.
“How can we hold up against a much bigger offensive line?” Faust wondered. “Can our guys stay fresh against another team that doesn’t list anybody as a two-way starter? Our guys being healthy and competing to the end is going to be really important on Friday.”
Brian Bertini is in Winterset on Friday, providing reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. The game will also have a video stream available at our website. Listen to the full interview with Coach Faust linked below.