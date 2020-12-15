(Glenwood) -- One of the top setters in KMAland will take her talents out of state. Glenwood senior Grace Boles has committed to play volleyball at Wisconsin-River Falls.
“I’d been putting a lot of video out there and working to get my video seen,” Boles told KMA Sports.
Boles says the Wisconsin-River Falls program reached out to her, and while she didn’t know anything about the school, she wanted to check it out.
“I gave it a shot,” she said. “I really loved the campus and the town, and it gave me a great feel when I visited.”
Wisconsin-River Falls is a Division III program in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. While the drive from Glenwood to River Falls is roughly six hours, that fact was actually part of the reason Boles chose the school.
“I’ve experienced small town Iowa for my whole life, so I thought I’d give something else a chance,” she said.
Boles, who plans to study to become a chiropractor, says she also liked the size of the town and her interactions with head coach Patti Ford.
“She’s super funny,” Boles said. “They only have one graduating senior, so I’m excited to get in there and see what I can do. Hopefully, I’ll be able to come up in February and catch game. I just think it’s going to be a great fit for me.”
Boles ranked second in the Hawkeye Ten and third in Class 4A this past season with 9.6 assists per set. Listen to the full interview with Boles linked below.