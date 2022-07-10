(Creston) -- Getting blanked on the scoreboard and facing a two-run deficit late in the game, the season seemed all but over for Glenwood (20-13).
The tables quickly turned, though, as the Rams offense suddenly awoke, scoring with three runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to pull off a 5-3 upset victory over Creston (25-5) in the Class 4A Region 2 semifinals.
“We walked in relaxed,” Glenwood head coach Kylie Stanton said. “We knew that everybody was projecting us to lose, but we knew that we needed to do it together and have a little fun, and that’s exactly what we did. We came in and did our job.”
The Rams struggled to garner any legitimate scoring chances against Creston pitcher Keely Coen through the first six frames.
As Coen cruised in the circle, Creston took the lead with an RBI single from Gracie Hagle in the third inning.
The score remained 1-0 until Neveah Randall launched a solo home run over the left field fence to give the Panthers a two-run advantage in the bottom of the sixth.
Trailing 2-0 and down to their last out of the season, the Rams sent senior Aza Sechtem to the plate, who hit an RBI single to drive in Sara Kolle and get Glenwood within one run.
“I just said to myself, ‘If I don’t do it now, I’ll never get to do it again,’” Sechtem said. “It was just that time.”
Faith Weber singled to load the bases before Madison Barrett ripped a two-RBI single into left field to give the Rams a 3-2 lead.
“We knew [the offense] was there,” Stanton said. “The biggest thing was just to make adjustments and go from there. We started to get more ground balls, we started to find the holes and we put a lot of confidence in whoever was up to bat.”
Creston immediately tied the game again thanks to a ground out by Taryn Fredrickson that scored Doryn Paup, who was pinch-running for Halle Evans.
Tied 3-3, Kolle rose to the occasion with a lead-off triple to start the eighth inning for the Rams.
“I was just looking to hit it out of the infield,” Kolle said. “In my first three at-bats, all I had were infield singles and I didn’t want to do that again. I was just really hyped to get all the way to third with no outs and I knew somebody was gonna get me in.”
That somebody was Elizabeth Thiesen, who singled to bring home the eventual winning run.
The Rams didn’t stop there, though, as a series of fielding errors by the Panthers allowed pinch runner McKenna Wilkes to score.
Creston threatened again in the bottom half of the eighth until Faith Weber caught a hard line drive by Randall and threw out Jersey Foote at first base for a double play.
Koontz struck out Morgan Driskell to end the game.
Despite several standout hitters in the lineup for the Rams, it was the back half of Glenwood’s batting order that made the difference in the closing innings of Saturday’s game.
“We didn’t need our big hitters to necessarily do it all,” Stanton said. “The bottom of our lineup produced tonight and that’s how we won that game.”
Kolle finished the evening 3-4 with two runs scored, while Thiesen, Sechtem and Weber all scored a run each.
Just two nights removed from a complete game shutout against Lewis Central, Koontz, a freshman, delivered another stellar performance for the Rams.
“[Koontz[ goes night in and night out and she battles, she competes,” Stanton said. “That’s all that I can ask. She knew her job tonight was to stay down. She did a great job staying down and she got us a lot of ground balls. [Creston] got a couple hits here and there, but our defense plays really well behind her and she trusts them, which is what she has to do as a pitcher.”
Koontz kept her team within striking distance throughout the game. She went the full eight innings, allowing just three runs and recording four strikeouts against a prolific Creston offense.
“I just tried to stay as composed as possible,” Koontz said. “I knew that my defense was gonna back me up, so wherever the ball was hit, I knew it was gonna be okay.”
With this win, Glenwood avenged its two losses to Hawkeye Ten champion Creston in the regular season.
“We talk about how the postseason is a whole new season,” Stanton said. “It doesn’t matter what happened before that. Our story wasn’t done, and that’s what they bought into.”
The Rams now advance to the regional finals, where they will meet top-seeded Indianola. The Indians are ranked No. 6 in the state but narrowly avoided a massive upset with an 8-7 win over North Polk Saturday.
“Our defense is playing solid, we need to tweak a few things at the plate, just keep working with what works for us and keep having fun,” Stanton said. “That’s our job, that’s how we play our best.”
Glenwood’s confidence remains unwavered approaching a bout with one of the top teams in Class 4A.
“We’ve had the ‘state mentality’ since the beginning of the season, so we don’t want to go down in the last regional game,” Kolle said. “We might as well go all the way.”
Indianola will host Glenwood in the Class 4A Region 2 finals at 7 P.M. Tuesday.
View video interviews with Stanton, Sechtem, Koontz and Kolle below.