(Glenwood) -- This week's KMAX-Stream Game of the Week takes us to Glenwood, where a resilient Rams squad hosts KMA 3A/4A No. 1 Lewis Central.
Despite the bumps and bruises, Coach Cory Faust's team comes into their homecoming contest at 3-1.
"I'm proud of our guys," Faust said. "I think overall attitude, effort and preparation has been really strong. We've battled a little bit of adversity like everyone does. If you can control the controllables, you can be happy at the end of the day. I'm proud of them for that, but definitely a lot of things to work on."
The Rams have tallied victories over Thomas Jefferson, Treynor and Creston while their lone loss came to 3A No. 2 Harlan.
It was in that 22-13 defeat to Harlan where Glenwood was dealt their biggest blow of the season, as senior quarterback Brock Sell was sidelined late in the contest with an injury. Sell's injury forced sophomore Tate Mayberry into a then tied game.
Mayberry made his first state last week against Creston, tossing for 200 yards and two scores. Coach Faust has been pleased with what he's seen from Mayberry in the tough situation.
"For Tate, it's just a matter of reps," he said. "The quarterback position is complex. There's a lot of different things going on. The good news for Tate is that he's put in a lot of work. He had been preparing as if he was the starter. Those experiences will continue to help him. I know he's a kid that's not going to back down from a challenge."
Mayberry's favorite weapon Friday was senior Ryan Blum, who posted 174 receiving yards and two scores on six catches.
"Ryan has made a ton of plays," Faust said. "I don't think there's many guys out there that have had a better first four games than Ryan Blum."
Defensively, the Rams have been stellar through four games -- allowing only 43 points. However, they will meet their toughest test Friday against Lewis Central.
The Titans have posted over 1,800 total yards of offense and 19 touchdowns in wins over St. Albert, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Creston and Carroll.
Senior quarterback Jonah Pomrenke has engineered the offense with 885 passing yards while Nebraska commit Thomas Fidone has been his favorite receiver with 19 catches for 411 yards and six scores. Coach Faust is well-aware of the challenge Fidone, as well as the rest of LC's playmakers, will present.
"They're a very complete team," Faust said. "Fidone is one of a kind, one of the best players in probably the whole country, but he's not a one-man show by any means. They do a nice job coaching-wise using their talent. It's a super-big challenge, but it will be fun. You want to play the best and we've got a chance to do that this week."
The Titans also pose a challenge defensively, led by Division I commit Hunter Deyo.
"They just look different than most high school teams," Faust said. "They're bigger. They just look bigger and faster."
While it won't be easy, Faust knows his team will need to capitalize on any opportunity presented to them Friday, much like Lewis Central did in last year's thrilling 21-14 victory.
"We need to create some big plays for us and limit their big plays," he said. "We've got to limit the big plays and make them earn it. If we do that, I think we can keep it close. If we can keep it close, we could be successful.
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will be in Glenwood Friday with the call of Lewis Central/Glenwood on the KMAX-Stream. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Faust can be heard below.