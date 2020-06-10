(Glenwood) -- After a long and disappointing spring, the Glenwood softball squad is ready to hit the dirt for the 2020 season.
"My biggest concern when they were talking about not having a season was the three seniors," Coach Kylee Stanton said. "I was ecstatic. I'm pretty sure they were feeling the same way. I haven't seen a happier group of girls walk in to practice, ready to play ball."
Stanton feels her team is beginning to find a rhythm in practice.
"You can tell the girls have been off for a couple months, I'm sure everyone is dealing with the same thing, just with the conditioning," she said. "Most of these girls were swinging and throwing at home. We haven't left a huge gap, just a small one."
The Rams went 21-14 last season, posting a 14-6 record in the competitive Hawkeye Ten Conference.
They graduated five members from last year's squad, but the Rams still have plenty of talent and experience returning.
"Our bonus is we've got plenty of girls that have some experience here or there," Stanton said. "I think the leadership we have and the returning starters is going to be huge. We have a lot of talent in our younger classes. I think we'll be able to fill those holes just fine."
The Rams lost their top two pitchers in terms of innings pitched, which opens the door for senior Taryn Bertini to see more action in the circle. Bertini made two starts last year, posting a 1-0 record with a 0.64 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 innings. Braden Liddick and Riley Wiese also saw some time in the circle.
Bertini figures to also be a key cog in Glenwood's offense. Bertini hit .255 last season with 24 RBIs. Kelly Embray was consistent last year with a .352 average. Haylee Sell hit .328 while Liddick, Coryl Matheny, Haley Woods and Madison Barrett also saw a good chunk of at-bats.
The Rams are talented, but they lost great pitching and some serious power from last year's lineup. This year, Coach Stanton knows her team might not be able to rely on that, but rather on limiting mistakes and coming in clutch.
"We don't have the speed and the pitching staff that we've had," she said. "We talked about how most of our games might be one-score games and how we are going to solidify those. I'm kind of excited to see where they go."
The Rams figure to be competitive every night in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
"I think we're going to go in and challenge teams," Stanton said. "They better be ready to play."
When it comes to goals, Stanton says they hope to just to be able to compete.
"You always say you want to win, but our goal is to go out, compete, shut teams down that are looking over us and beat the teams we are supposed to beat," Stanton said.
The Rams will open their schedule June 16th against Creston. The complete interview with Coach Stanton can be found below.