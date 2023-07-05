(Glenwood) -- Glenwood softball was one of the top teams in the gauntlet that was the Hawkeye Ten Conference this year.
Whether or not the nightly rigors they endured will result in postseason success gets put to the test on Thursday.
The Rams come into the postseason at 17-12. Their 13-7 record in conference play was good enough for fourth place in the Hawkeye Ten, and they carry a two-game win streak into the postseason.
"It was a tough conference this year," Glenwood head coach Ryan Koch said. "We beat each other up. You had to come to play every night. It was fun to compete in. We're happy with how the girls played. We're young, so we had to fight through adversity, but that will help us in the postseason."
The Rams split five of their Hawkeye Ten Conference series -- with Denison-Schleswig, Clarinda, Atlantic, St. Albert and Kuemper Catholic. They also swept Shenandoah, Lewis Central, Harlan and Red Oak and were swept by the eventual champion, Creston.
"I think being in the Hawkeye Ten prepares you for the postseason because every Hawkeye Ten game feels like the postseason," Koch said. "Seeing those teams has prepared us."
The Rams have hit .250 in Koch's first year as head coach. Sophomore Allison Koontz paces their offense with a .447 average, 28 RBI and 8 homers.
Koontz has also been Glenwood's leader in the circle with a 1.81 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 135 innings this season.
"I'm not a huge stats guy, but they're important," Koch said. "When you look at (Koontz's) stats, they're incredible. She's battled a back injury all season but the way she competes is phenomenal for a young kid like her."
Elsewhere offensively, Sara Kolle hits .344 with 23 RBI, while Faith Weber, Brynn Schrock, McKenna Wilkes, Brielle Allmon, Audrey Albers and Elizabeth Thiesen have been frequent contributors to the offense.
"I love how coachable the kids are," Koch said. "They've put in the extra reps after practice. As a coach, that makes you feel great. We're seeing so many improvements from the girls. They're a great group of kids to coach because of the way they want to compete."
Glenwood opens the Class 4A postseason Thursday night against Des Moines Hoover. The Huskies enter the matchup at 8-18. However, their offense has been expolisive. Hoover hits .360, led by junior Alexia Jarrett. Jarrett has been a force at the plate with a .478 average, 37 RBI and 12 homers.
"I don't know a lot about them," Koch said. "I know they've seen great pitching, so we'll have to come to play. Playing a clean game is the number one key. We have to make the plays we are supposed to make, make a couple of great plays and put the ball in play."
Ryan Matheny has the call of Glenwood/Des Moines Hoover on KMA 960 Thursday night. Hear the full interview with Coach Koch below.