(Glenwood) – The Glenwood Softball team used a solid defensive performance and had just enough on offense to squeeze out a 1-0 win over Lewis Central in postseason play Thursday night.
The Rams (19-13) scored their lone run in the fourth and stranded seven LC runners en route to their third win over the Titans this season.
“I thought our defense played phenomenal," said Head Coach Kylee Stanton. "We could have definitely made some adjustments at bat, but sometimes you have to do just enough to win and we did."
Freshman Pitcher Allison Koontz turned in a stellar performance to keep Glenwood’s season alive. Koontz fired a complete game shutout, struck out six, gave up five hits and walked two. She stranded all seven baserunners and did not allow a runner to get past second base all night.
"Alli has done a much better job at not putting the weight on her shoulders," said Stanton. "She's trusting her defense. She's believing in herself and trusting her pitches more. She's done a good job keeping batters off balance. If they're going to get on, they're going to have to go through our defense, and our defense is good."
After the teams traded zeroes for the first 3 ½ innings, the Rams finally broke through in the fourth. With two outs and nobody on, Faith Weber legged out an infield single. Weber stole second and moved to third on a ball in the dirt. Liz Thiesen then took a 1-2 pitch and sent a liner into right field to plate the game’s lone run.
"At first, I just was trying to hit the ball," said Thiesen. "It got stressful as it got deeper in the count for the strikes. But then I relaxed and just hit the ball."
The win marked the 11th one-run game of the season for Glenwood, who was 5-5 in those contests entering play.
"We've been in a lot of these this season with the one-run games, one run to win or one run to lose," said Stanton. "I thought we played really composed. They got a lot of runners in scoring position, but we didn't allow them to score. That's big. I don't think they even got to third base all game. They all did their jobs and that's all I can ask."
The win moves Glenwood into a Class 4A Regional Semifinal Saturday night at Creston, where they will look to avenge to regular season losses.
Thiesen finished the game 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Weber had a hit and run scored. Sara Kolle smacked a double off the fence and Riley Wiese had a bunt single for the Rams’ other hits.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Stanton, Thiesen and Koontz in a video you can view below.
Lewis Central got hits from Stacy Merksick, Avery Heller, Haylee Wilcox, Connie Brougham and Brooklyn Damgaard. Emerson Coziahr was solid in the circle, striking out five and allowing four hits and three walks with one earned run in the loss.
You can watch the full game below.