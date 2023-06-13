(Glenwood) -- Nora Dougherty’s prolific Glenwood career came to an end in a regional final in late May. A deep run in the postseason, 38 goals and 13 assists are three of the main reasons Dougherty is this year’s KMAland Iowa Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Dougherty’s 38 goals and 118 total points led KMAland Iowa this season.
“I think I just knew when to make runs a bit better this year,” Dougherty told KMA Sports. “When to run and how to set my teammates up. I just felt more knowledgeable about the game this year, and I think my team had so much experience as well with all the seniors and upperclassmen we had.”
While Dougherty put up eye-popping stats, Glenwood kept winning and winning. After a 3-5 start, the Rams ran off nine consecutive wins and held a 1-0 lead in a regional final meeting with ADM. One of those wins came over Lewis Central in a regional semifinal — a victory over the Titans for the Glenwood program that hadn’t happened since 2012.
“I felt like we had a pretty tough schedule this year,” Dougherty said. “The first weekend was kind of rough, and we got a few losses right off the bat. I had a strong intuition we were going to finish the year strong. After our (regular-season loss) to LC, we had nine or 10 straight wins after that, so I thought we handled the situation at the beginning of the season very well and finished strong.”
Dougherty, who will play Division I soccer next season with Northern Colorado, was a part of 51 of Glenwood’s 68 goals on the season, so it might be hard to pick out her favorite. However, there were two that stand out.
“One of my favorites was the free kick at ADM when we went up in the regional final,” she said. “That was pretty special. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to keep the lead. I just remember how excited we were during that moment. And one of my favorite goals was an assist to (teammate Molly Williams) in the LC game. That was really special, too.”
During Dougherty’s time at Glenwood, the Rams won 37 matches and lost just 17 times. That was directly off of a 7-10 season before her freshman year, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After a few weeks off, I think I’ve gone back more and more and looked at the past few years,” Dougherty said. “My four years (at Glenwood) were so special. I couldn’t have asked for a better team or coaches, and the success we had will last in Glenwood for many years to come. I think we left a really good mark. I’m so happy with all the memories and friendships we made.”
Dougherty joins previous KMAland Iowa Girls Soccer Player of the Year winners Hana Daoudi (2022), Clara Teigland (2021), Makenna Shepard (2019) and Sawyer Elliff (2018). Listen to the full interview with Dougherty below.
PREVIOUS GIRLS KMALAND SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Hana Daoudi, Lewis Central
2021: Clara Teigland, Treynor
2019: Makenna Shepard, St. Albert
2018: Sawyer Elliff, Thomas Jefferson