(Glenwood) -- One of KMAland’s most impressive basketball stars made a dream come true earlier this week. Glenwood junior Jenna Hopp officially announced she will play Division I basketball at South Dakota State.
“The biggest thing I liked about them was the relationship I got to build over the last couple years,” Hopp told KMA Sports. “They recruited me since my freshman year, and I was able to build an awesome relationship with the head coach and other staff.”
South Dakota State head coach Aaron Johnston proved to be a major factor in Hopp’s decision. He’s been the SDSU coach for 21 seasons and accumulated 513 career wins, including a 21-4 mark and NCAA Tournament trip this past season.
“He’s been very successful,” Hopp said. “He’s made it to 10-plus NCAA Tournaments and went to the Sweet Sixteen in 2019. The program has just been very successful.”
Hopp, who had multiple other Division I offers, thought she would wait to make her decision following her junior basketball season. However, she realized there was no need to wait any longer.
“My family and I went on a visit last Sunday,” she said. “When we left there, we were kind of like, ‘This is perfect.’ It really felt like home, so if I knew I wanted to go there then why wait to make a decision?”
Hopp was an All-State First Team and All-KMAland choice in her sophomore season, leading the Rams to the Class 4A state championship game while averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
“I feel like I had a pretty good (recruiting) experience,” Hopp said. “I got to meet a lot of amazing people and talk to a lot of coaches. I got to go to some places like Dallas and some other local (schools). I met a lot of great people. My family and I had a great experience.”
While the experience was positive, Hopp is excited that she now has her college decision out of the way and can now focus solely on basketball while rehabbing from a recently torn PCL.
“It’s super awesome,” Hopp said. “This has been my dream since I first started playing basketball. It’s a big relief and very emotional for my family and I. We’re super excited to be Jackrabbits.”
