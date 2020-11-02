(Cedar Rapids) -- Glenwood’s season came to a heartbreaking finish on Monday evening in five sets.
The third-seeded Rams (32-3) lost for just the third time this season, falling by the slimmest of margins to No. 6 seed West Delaware (29-11), 25-17, 24-26, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“I definitely think we worked as hard as we could,” senior Elle Scarborough said. “We prepared for this. We have slow starts all the time, and we had to get through it.”
The Rams did bring their customary slow start with them to Cedar Rapids, hitting just .048 for the first frame. However, it hardly seemed to bother them as the match moved along. That’s when both teams settled in and put on a classic.
The teams shared 13 ties during the course of the second set before Glenwood scored six of the final eight points to even the match. The Rams, though, fell behind 10-1 to open the third. As quickly as they fell behind, they came storming back with a flurry during a 24-10 run to take a 2-1 lead.
“This team is one that’s not going to give up,” Rams coach Chelsey Hirt said. “They’re going to go for every ball.”
Glenwood even appeared to have the edge for much of the fourth, taking an 18-15 advantage before West Delaware brought an answer of their own. With their high tempo, quick-hitting offense, the Hawks had a 10-4 closing run to force a fifth and final set.
In the fifth, West Delaware put up 11 of the first 17 in the frame and even pushed their lead to 14-11. Glenwood fought off three match points to even the set at 14, but the Hawks scored on a Rams error and a Jaci Bries kill to finish the match.
“They were going do or die on every point,” Hirt said. “They did it all the way up to the final point of the game.”
Scarborough led all hitters with 26 kills and added 11 digs while Brynlee Arnold chipped in 16 kills and three blocks. Abby Hughes (8 kills) and Coryl Matheny (7 kills, 19 digs) also had strong offensive nights.
Grace Boles passed out 49 assists and had 16 digs with three aces, Kelly Embray chipped in 28 digs and Delaney Holeton finished with 18 digs of her own. Kennedy Jones also had two kills, seven digs and two blocks.
Boles, Embray and Scarborough played for the final time, leaving a lasting legacy as the senior class that took the Rams to their first and second state tournaments in school history.
“Fifty percent of their years on the varsity squad ended up at the state tournament,” Hirt said. “That’s an accomplishment in itself. They’re definitely going to leave a big mark.”
“Honestly, we couldn’t ask for anything else,” Scarborough added, “except for a win (today).”
View complete video interviews with Coach Hirt and Scarborough below.