(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Rams sweep Creston on their home court as both teams remain undefeated.
GIRLS: #1 GLENWOOD 80 #11 CRESTON 51
A matchup between two top 15 teams in the state looked like it would be a down to the wire finish on paper, but the Rams had other plans with a statement victory.
“A big win, honestly I’m proud of our team on both ends of the floor but that was probably one of the better defensive efforts we’ve had against a really good, high scoring, big and tough Creston team,” head coach Brian Rasmussen said.
Glenwood took an 18-10 lead after the end of the first quarter. This was followed by a dominating second as the Rams outscored the Panthers 27-9 in the second quarter to go into the halftime locker room with a 45 to 19 advantage. A big storyline from tonight's game was the first sighting of Elle Scarborough who has returned from meniscus surgery.
“It definitely was nerve racking, I was very nervous coming into it but my teammates definitely helped me through it,” Scarborough said.
She finished the night with just three points, but Rasmussen spoke about how she made an impact.
“Leadership. She is the glue and does a lot of things for this team, I think she had six or seven assists tonight,” Rasmussen said. “She doesn’t have to show up in the scorebook, she just makes everybody else out there a lot better and we are glad to have her back.”
Leading the way for the Rams in the scorebook was Madison Camden who finished with 18. For the Panthers it was Kelsey Fields who finished with 13. Glenwood moves to 5-0 and will travel to take on Harland tomorrow evening, while Creston falls to 6-2 and will face Dallas Center-Grimes on Tuesday. Rasmussen spoke on the quick turnaround.
“We always like going to Harlan because it is always going to be a dog fight, it’s always going to be a big game. They always give us their best and they are a well coached team with good execution, so we are looking forward to getting back on the floor tomorrow night,” Rasmussen said.
BOYS: GLENWOOD 66 CRESTON 54
In tonight's boys action the game was closer, but saw one dominating individual performance, as well as some school history.
“I tell you what it was a battle my hat tips to Creston, they played super. I thought we really played smart down the stretch and played within ourself, our kids just battle each and every night so I’m super proud of them tonight,” head coach Curt Shulte said.
In the first three seconds of the action starting point guard Caden Johnson took an elbow to the nose. This would force him out of the game where he would not return. To answer the call of a missing starter was Ryan Blum who finished the night with 37 points.
“I felt good they were spacing us out and so I had the lane to drive plus the three ball was going in tonight so that’s always good,” Blum said.
Blum also accomplished a milestone. In the contest he eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in his Glenwood career, only the fifth Ram to do so.
“I’m really proud to get 1,000 as that was a big goal of mine. Over the years I have put in a lot of work in the gym and have had a lot of great mentors. It’s just a really proud feeling for this to happen,” Blum said.
Another milestone accomplished this evening was win number 200 for head coach Shulte.
“It feels great. I’ve been blessed with a lot of great players, fantastic assistant coaches and so it just feels good but the credit goes to everybody,” Shulte said.
Leading the way for Creston was Colby Burg who finished with 26 as the Panthers fall to 2-3 and will not play again until 2021. Glenwood now 4-0 will take on Harlan tomorrow night.
“We will go home and get some sleep then do a walk through tomorrow to just kind of go over everything with Harlan and we will let the chips fall where they may tomorrow night,” Shulte said.
