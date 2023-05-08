(Red Oak) -- Glenwood showed its depth while individuals from Southwest Valley and Shenandoah also advanced to the State Tennis Tournament.
Evan Timmerman (Southwest Valley) and Andrew Lawrence (Shenandoah) shined in singles action, while Glenwood's pairs of Tyler Harger and Kayden Anderson and Ben Batten and Brody Taylor were the top doubles teams at Monday's Class 1A District Tournament in Red Oak.
Timmerman is headed to state as the district champion after a thrilling 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 win over Lawrence in the finals.
"This weather was tough, but I got through it," Timmerman said. "I finished the job, and I'm going to state."
Timmerman cruised in the first set, dropped the second and then came in clutch with a win in the third set.
"In the past years, I've seen him play singles," Timmerman said. "He likes to slice. In the first set, he was hitting forehands. That's my strong suit. I feel like I was in the groove in the first set. The second set, I was tired, and he started to slice them. That's my weakness. My coaches told me what I needed to work on. I lost the first game, but I came back. It was a great match."
The win concluded a day in which Timmerman also beat Will Getter (Glenwood), Gavin Millslagle (Creston) and Max DeVries (Red Oak).
For Lawrence, his trip to state is the third consecutive.
"I thought I played well," Lawrence said. "I could have played a little better, but I'm just glad to be back. (Timmerman) is a good buddy of mine. He's good. We played every day at the YMCA."
Lawrence also beat Ben Miller (Clarinda), Conner Wiley (Creston) and Brett Erickson (Red Oak).
In doubles, Glenwood snagged both state qualifying spots as Tyler Harger and Kayden Anderson took first while Brody Taylor and Ben Batten were second.
"It feels amazing," Harger said. "I've finished third or fourth the past few years. I feel proud."
"This is exactly where we wanted to be," Anderson said. "After the conference win, we knew state was the next thing. It feels great."
The pair beat their teammates -- Taylor and Batten -- 6-1, 6-0 in the finals.
"Surreal moment," Batten said. "We put in countless hours over the summer. This is something we've dreamed about since we started playing tennis."
Harger and Anderson came into the tournament as the top seed. They beat Shenandoah's Lucas Sun and Drew Morelock, Red Oak's Braden Woods and Jonah Wemhoff and Clarke's Aydan Dinham and Nathaniel Rowe.
Batten and Taylor's path to Waterloo included wins over Carson Cooper and Lucas Rushing (Creston), Grant Barr and Drake Riddle (Clarinda) and Dylan Gray and Seth Zwickel (Shenandoah).
Check out the full interviews with Timmerman, Lawrence, Harger, Anderson, Batten and Taylor below.