(Glenwood) — The Glenwood girls and boys track teams both took home team titles at a Class 3A State Qualifying Meet hosted by the Rams.
The Glenwood boys racked up 172 points and automatically qualified 13 events for next week’s state meet. The Rams won the 4x200 (Tyler Huey, Colby Frye, Tate Mayberry, Brock Sell), and got individual wins from Andrew Smith (3200) and Cody Krause (high jump). The other 10 qualifiers came with runner-up finishes by Sell (100), Silas Bales (200, 400), Smith (800, 1600), Bryant Keller (3200) and Kade Ostrander (high jump), as well as the 4x800 (Nathan Rohrberg, Ethan Chappel, Gavin Connell, Jake Shannon), sprint medley (Chase Darden, Frye, Huey, Bales) and shuttle hurdle (Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Grant Von Essen, Tyler Boldra).
Atlantic finished second with 135 points and eight automatic qualifiers, led by four golds from Colin Mullenix, who won the 110 and 400 hurdles and teamed up with Garrett Reynolds, Joe Weaver and Zane Vance to win the shuttle hurdle relay and Gannon O’Hara, Vance and Craig Alan Becker to win the distance medley. Becker had a hand in two other wins, taking the 800 and 1600.
"I feel great," said Becker. "That distance med, we had a two-second PR, which is awesome. I have to credit Colin (Mullenix), Zane (Vance) and Gannon (O'Hara). Those sprinters are really helping me out. It's been really fun just to get to train with them and to see everyone else make it, like our shuttle hurdle. We're just embracing each experience."
The Trojans also got a win from the 4x800 team of Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jaden Proehl and Bennett Wheatstone and picked up a second in the 400 hurdles with Vance.
Harlan’s third place team finish also included eight automatic qualifiers. Aidan Hall picked up wins in the 100 and 200 and ran anchor for the winning 4x100 with a team of Cade Sears, Will Neuharth and Mason Griffith. That same quartet ran to a runner-up finish in the 4x200. The Cyclones also got wins from Michael Erlmeier in the 400 and Will McLaughlin in the discus. The sprint medley team of Griffith, Neuharth, Sears and Erlmeier also claimed victory. Neuhart, Sears, and Erlmeier ran with Jacob Birch to claim second in the 4x400.
On the girls side, Glenwood and Harlan both notched eight automatic qualifiers, but it was the Rams claiming the team title with 172 points. Emma Hughes swept the 1500 and 3000 and ran anchor for the winning distance medley relay with Coryl Matheny, Jenna Hopp and Abby Hughes.
"It's pretty exciting," said Hughes. "I've just been working all season for this. Even just the last four years, I've been working so hard. I've had some ups and downs, so it's a pretty good feeling."
Matheny teamed with Zoie Carda, Marissa Ausdemore and Lauren Roenfeldt to win the 4x100, while Matheny, Hopp, Roenfeldt and Nora Dougherty took runner-up in the 4x200. Matheny added a second place finish in the high jump.
"It feels amazing," said Matheny. "Especially coming off an injury this year and getting back strong. We work so hard. We all have the speed, but we've just worked so hard on hand-offs. Hand-offs are key for us and we did amazing with that tonight."
Abby Hughes added a title in the 400 hurdles, while Brynlee Arnold took second in the shot put.
Atlantic finished second in the team standings and will take at least seven events to state. Haley Rasmussen won the 200, while Ava Rush claimed gold in the 800. Rasmussen, Caroline Pellett, Alyssa Derby and Chloe Mullenix ran to a win in the sprint medley relay. Rasmussen’s other qualifying mark came with a runner-up 400 finish. Taylor McCreedy punched her ticket to Des Moines with a second place 3000 meter run, while Mullenix was second in the 400 hurdles. The Trojans’ 4x800 team of Madison Botos, Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen and Rush was second, as well.
The Harlan girls finished third and garnered eight automatic spots at the state track meet. The only win of the night for the Cyclones came in the 4x800 with a team of Brecken Van Baale, Liv Freund, Jenna Gessert and Olivia Anderson. The seven runner-up finishes included Kaia Bieker (800), Van Baale (1500) and Brooke Goshorn (discus) on the individual side and the 4x400 (Bieker, Van Baale, Lilly Metzger, Freund), sprint medley (Justine Buman, Delaney Wegner, Grace Eckermann, Bieker), distance medley (Wegner, Ashley Hall, Van Baale, Bieker) and 4x100 (Buman, Ally Curren, Lucy Metzger, Aubri Smith).
Creston’s Kelsey Fields swept the shot put and discus and was the only automatic qualifier for the Panthers.
"I threw one of my best throws this year," said Fields. "It's not my absolute best, but one of my farther ones. It was not exactly what I was looking for, but I was happy with my overall and what I did today in shot put."
In the discus, Fields first throw of the evening won the event.
"For me, it's a big thing," said Fields. "I used to start crumbling when I didn't throw good on my first few throws. That was one thing we really fixed this year, getting that first throw in early that way we didn't have to worry about it later on in the competition."
Denison-Schleswig’s shuttle hurdle team of Claire Miller, Kaitlynn Bruhn, Kennedy Marten and Jamie Ibarra were winners. Miller added a runner-up finish in the 100 meter hurdles.
Full video interviews with Fields, Emma Hughes, Matheny, Mullenix and Becker can be found below.
Full results of the meet are included below.