(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's 11th consecutive sweep doubled as their 17th straight victory in a three-set win over Lewis Central that propelled the Rams to a share of their first ever Hawkeye Ten title.
The KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 1 and 4A No. 3 Rams dispatched Lewis Central (25-14, 25-20, 25-21) Tuesday evening in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I think we started out really strong," Coach Chelsey Hirt said. "Lewis Central is always a tough team. We always know they are going to bring the fire. I'm just proud of our girls for getting out of here in three."
"We could have had a lot more energy, but we got it done," senior Elle Scarborough said of the victory.
The Rams appeared to have plenty of energy in the first set, racing to an early 8-4 lead en route to a 25-14 victory to lead the match 1-0.
Lewis Central seemed to have the energy in the second set as they staved off four ties to take a 10-7 lead in the early portion of the set. However, Glenwood would not go away and prompted nine ties in the first 30 points and 10 total ties before taking the lead at 20-19 thanks to a kill from Brynlee Arnold. The Rams went on to finish the set on a 9-1 run to take it 25-16.
Coach Hirt says the message to her team during the second set was simple -- find the energy and play like they are capable of.
"Realizing that we are number three in the state and we need to act like it," she said of her message to the team. "And by act like it, I mean play like it. I felt like we were playing flat."
The Rams were once again challenged in the third set, with six ties in the first 26 points, but they eventually pulled away down the stretch and won 25-21 and claimed the three-set sweep.
Glenwood showed off their many offensive weapons, highlighted by the duo of Scarborough and Arnold.
Scarborough posted a team-high 17 kills and chipped in 16 digs while Arnold notched 12 kills and used her height to her advantage with three blocks.
"I kinda just read the hitters," Scarborough said. "Grace (Boles) was setting them where I need them."
"I try to hit around the block," Arnold said of her performance. "I'm not the best at hitting around the block, but I just try to use my height to my advantage."
Coryl Matheny added seven kills and 11 digs while Grace Boles passed out 37 assists and Kelly Embray scooped 23 digs in a well-rounded performance from Glenwood.
"We have players coming from everywhere," Scarborough said. "It's kinda hard to stop that."
Lewis Central's valiant effort was unofficially paced by eight kills from Madisyn Haverman. The Titans drop to 13-6 overall and 6-4 in conference play. They will host a tournament Saturday, which Glenwood will be in.
The victory for Glenwood moves their record to 26-1. The Rams have now won 30 consecutive sets dating back to September 19th. They also clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference title, sharing with Red Oak, who handed them their only loss of the season -- a four-set loss on September 8th. It's safe to say their lone blemish on an otherwise stellar season has motivated them.
"We don't like to lose, so we just picked up our intensity," Arnold said.
"We know it's any given night," Hirt said. "It's fun to say we are undefeated in so many sets, but at the same time, the moral of the match is to win."
Complete interviews with Scarborough, Arnold and Coach Hirt can be viewed below.