(Denison) -- Glenwood swept the team titles and thwarted a pair of three-peat attempts at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet in Denison.
In the girls race, Glenwood won a tight team battle to claim their second conference title in four years and fourth in school history.
"I'm so excited," Coach Dani Wagaman said. "Everyone just keeps running well and going in the right direction. I'm just giddy. It's fun to have both teams win."
The Rams posted 42 points as a team, edging two-time defending champion Harlan by 15 points.
"Everyone was a little nervous about never running here," Wagaman said. "I was a little nervous with how we would handle that, but some of the girls took it upon themselves to reach out to some people. That was our focus -- to make sure we were in the right mental state."
Glenwood's championship performance was paced by a runner-up finish from Emma Hughes, who used a second-half surge to move from fourth to second.
"That big hill kinda killed me," Hughes said. "With about 800 to go, I knew I had to give it everything I had and I did that."
"She broke 20 minutes finally," Wagaman said of Hughes. "She's been training so hard. We finally got to see her feel good in a race."
Erin Schultz, Riley Weise and Lauren Hughes also medaled for the Rams with respective finishes of ninth, 10th and 12th. Rachel Mullenax and Karlee Raymond were close behind in 17th and 18th.
While Glenwood claimed the team title, Creston's Braelyn Baker posted a four-second victory over Hughes for her consecutive conference crown in a time of 19:51.75. Baker's victory makes her the 10th runner in conference history to be at least a two-time conference champion on the girls side and is the only Creston runner to do so.
"I'm very honored to get first place again," Baker said. "It's a fairly flat course, minus the occasional hill. I wanted to attack the hill, so it made the flat part easier."
Other medalists in the girls race include Harlan's Kaia Bieker (fifth), Brecken Van Baale (sixth) and Abi Albertsen (13th), Atlantic's Taylor McCreedy (third) and Ava Rush (14th), Clarinda's Mayson Hartley (fourth), St. Albert's Reese Duncan (seventh), Lewis Central's Natalie Smith (eighth) and Haley Bach (15th) and Creston's Paige Davis (11th).
In the boys race, Glenwood prevented Lewis Central's third consecutive conference crown by seven points. The Rams posted 63 points as a team, led by Andrew Smith's sixth-place finish.
The title for the Rams gives them their first since 2017 and ninth in program history.
"We knew it was going to be close," Coach Todd Peverill said. "We are really young, we have four freshmen on our squad. This builds their confidence. Hopefully, we will continue to roll along."
Liam Hayes, Nathan Rohrberg and Bryant Keller also medaled with finishes of 10th, 12th and 13th while Dillon Anderson was the Rams' final points-scorer with a 25th-place finish.
Glenwood's conference title comes a year after they posted a sixth-place finish at last year's conference meet. Now, they appear to be set for another lengthy run atop the conference.
"We knew we had a strong eight-grade coming up," Peverill said. "I didn't realize it was this strong. We are looking pretty strong for the next three to four years."
Atlantic's Craig Alan Becker was the individual champion in a time of 16:25.18, becoming Atlantic's second conference champion in the past five years.
"It means a lot to me," Becker said. "It's a big confidence booster. It showed me how much I've grown in the sport."
Becker had to hold off valiant efforts from Harlan's Trey Gross and Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn to claim the title. Gross and Eichhorn were second and third, respectively.
Zane Berg and Drew Engler also medaled for the Trojans with respective finishes of eighth and 14th.
Lewis Central's Nathan Sell finished fourth. Other medalists from Thursday's action include Red Oak's Baylor Bergren (fifth), Kuemper's Michael Pottebaum (seventh) and St. Albert's duo of Collin Lillie (ninth) and Hadyn Piskorski (15th).
Complete results from Thursday's varsity races, as well as interviews with Hughes, Baker, Becker, Coach Peverill and Coach Wagaman can be viewed below.