(Glenwood) -- Glenwood volleyball has taken on all challengers on their way to a 23-2 record.
The key for the Rams has been a testy schedule, an experienced senior core and a talented freshman.
The Rams' latest test came last week at Nevada when they went 6-0 with wins over Bondurant-Farrar, West Marshall, Carlisle, Ballard, Carroll and Dallas Center-Grimes, moving their win streak to 13 in a row.
"We are feeling pretty good right now," said Coach Paula Carman. "We had an opportunity to see some good teams at Nevada last week, and we saw some things. It was an opportunity to check ourselves before the postseason."
The trip north was the latest test for the Rams in a season full of them.
"I think it has been good for us," Carman said about her team's aggressive schedule. "That was something we had a goal for at the beginning of the season. We have a lot more tests coming our way, so I'm excited to see how the girls respond."
Of course, it's easier to navigate through a busy schedule when you have a senior-laden team like Glenwood.
Omaha commit Brynlee Arnold (2.8 KPS) and Coryl Matheny (1.9 KPS) pack a potent punch offensively. Kennedy Jones (1.3 KPS), Abby Hughes (1.2 KPS) and setter Lauren Roenfeldt (8.8 KPS) also bring experience to the table for the Rams.
"It's been invaluable," Carman said about the Rams' leadership. "These girls have played together for so many years. I think they have camaraderie together. Everybody does their job."
Freshman Charley Hernandez is making her presence known with an impressive debut season, ranking second on the team in kills per set (2.3).
"Charley is a quiet player," Carman said. "We don't hear a lot from her. She's a worker. She has great ball control and fundamental skills. That really helps her. We don't feel like she plays like a freshman. It's awesome to have a freshman come in and handle the pressure. She's not afraid to go at anybody, and it's fun to watch."
The Rams have not lost since September 4th, but Carman and her team are not satisfied with playing their best volleyball in September.
"We want to be a little more efficient," she said. "We are winning, which is the end goal, but I think there are a lot of things we can clean up that can make us be more efficient hitters. I think there are just a few areas we need to clean up. We have the athletic potential and the mental capacity to do it. We just need to get the application process going so we can come out on top when needed."
Glenwood returns to action on Saturday in a tournament at Des Moines Christian. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Carman.