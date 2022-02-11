(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood girls leaned on a dominant second quarter and a monster night from the program's all-time leading scorer to post a dominant 69-31 win over Denison-Schleswig on Friday night.
The 4A No. 2 Rams' second win over their Hawkeye Ten rival was their 16th this season and the 80th for a senior class honored on Senior Night.
"We took care of business tonight," said Glenwood Coach Brian Rasmussen. "I feel like the girls have been pretty focused over the last week."
Glenwood's dominant victory came on the heels of a fast start from Madison Camden. The Peru State commit posted the game's first eight points, finished with 34 points and buried seven 3-pointers.
"It feels amazing going out on Senior Night with a bang like I did tonight," Camden said. "I knew it was going to be a great game, and my teammates kept finding me. My outside shot was doing good."
"Put Madison in good positions, and good things happen," Rasmussen said. "She also had some assists and rebounds. It was just an all-around good game on top of the points and the ability to knock down shots."
Camden tallied 23 points in the first half while her team put any concerns of defeat in doubt with a 25-0 second-quarter run that ballooned their lead to 47-17 at halftime.
"Defensive stops led to a lot of transition buckets," Rasmussen said. "That seemed to be the difference."
"We've emphasized our defense," Camden said. "We just got rolling on defense, and it turned into the game we had tonight."
Jenna Hopp managed 12 points for Glenwood and made her presence known as a facilitator and on the defensive end while Danika Arnold came off the bench to drop eight points.
The Rams appear determined to exorcise the ghosts of the recent shortcomings at the state tournament, including last year's heartbreaking loss to Ballard in the state title game.
"We have a lot of maturity in our group," Rasmussen said. "Hopefully, that translates to a few more weeks of basketball, and we can accomplish our goal."
"We are ready to get it done in the postseason," Camden added.
The Rams (16-4) get a stern test in Monday's regular-season finale thanks to a recently-added contest with Platte Valley -- the defending Class 1 state champions in Missouri.
"We are looking to play somebody that will test us, give us good man-to-man pressure and challenge us going into the postseason," Rasmussen said. "It's a good first step."
Hannah Slater led Denison-Schleswig with 13 points. The Monarchs (9-12) open Class 4A regional play on Wednesday against Creston.
Check out the full interviews with Camden and Coach Rasmussen below.