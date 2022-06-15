(Underwood) -- After a sluggish start, Glenwood started to fire on all cylinders on their way to a win over Underwood on Wednesday night.
The Rams (10-6) took down the home team Eagles (7-10) by a final score of 8-3 in a Hawkeye 10-Western Iowa Conference softball showdown.
"I was proud of them, I was proud of their at-bats," said Glenwood head coach Kylee Stanton. "I felt like we were very aggressive at bat, but I was most proud of the fact that they picked each other up when we had some errors and we worked together."
Early in the game, some miscues defensively allowed for Underwood to jump out to a 1-0 lead. Both teams went down quietly in the second. Despite some stumbles coming out of the gates, Glenwood jolted awake in the third inning to quickly plate three runs and go up 3-1.
"The biggest thing was they just keep telling each other they trust each other, that there's a reason why they're all there and they're there to work together," said Coach Stanton. "They just know that when we're on, we're successful and they just keep picking each other up from there."
Underwood would be able to get one back their next time up to make it a one score game. After another quick fourth, Glenwood again started to light things up with a three run fifth inning. Part of the spark to the Rams' offense was provided by their senior leader Coryl Matheny, who tallied three hits on four appearances with two doubles and a single, a run, and three RBIs on the evening.
"My first at-bat, I was very impatient and I got out," said Matheny. "Then I knew that I had to be patient my next at-bat, so that's what I did and it ended up well."
Things also started to turn Matheny's way defensively as the game went on. After an early error, the shortstop attached herself to nearly a half dozen outs.
"After my first error, I knew I wanted the ball back," said Matheny. "I wanted to get those outs and pick my team back up for my mistakes, so that's what I did."
Matheny's positive mental attitude started to leak over to her teammates, as the Rams were able to put things out of reach in the sixth inning and take the victory.
"Coryl's one that we expect day in and day out just to come in and play hard, and I think that's something the girls have looked up to is her leadership," said Coach Stanton.
Now, Glenwood will turn their attention to their upcoming slate and back to conference positioning as the post-season approaches. Coach Stanton says every game from this point forward for the Rams will only benefit them in achieving the goals they've set for themselves.
"It's all about confidence for us," said Coach Stanton. "It's all about just trusting in each other. And even if we have an issue, it's building from it and learning from it. That way when it comes district time or it comes our next game, we know what we need to do in order to fix it."
View the full interviews with Stanton and Matheny below.