(Glenwood) — The Glenwood girls basketball team is into the state tournament for the third-straight season thanks to a fast start and some lights out shooting.
The No. 2 Rams (19-4) got 15 three-pointers from seven different players in a 76-43 takedown of Winterset Wednesday night.
"That was a pretty awesome performance," said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. "That was probably one of the better starts we've had on the season. Man, we had a lot of contributors tonight. There wasn't anybody that didn't leave it out on the floor. If we shoot the ball that well, I think we're going to be a tough out."
In big moments, it was the Rams’ leading scorers stepping up. Madison Camden hit four triples and tallied 29 points, while Jenna Hopp canned five threes en route to a 23-point output.
"Honestly, we were just moving the ball so fast and quick and we were finding open people," said Hopp. "We've been getting extra shots up as a team, because in these big games like this it really does matter and it adds up. We just had confidence in each other and seeing it go in always helps."
After a slow start in a regional semifinal Saturday, Glenwood left no doubts early on in the regional final. The Rams scored 15 of the first 22 points in the first and traded buckets late to take a 19-11 lead after one.
"We certainly talked about it," said Rasmussen. "There's probably not another team that's more familiar with us and likewise us of them than Lewis Central. That's always going to be a dog fight and they came ready to play that night. If anything, it was kind of a wake-up call because we were ready to play tonight."
The floodgates opened in the second quarter, as Glenwood outscored the Huskies 29-10 in the frame behind seven threes.
The Rams created some more space in the third, lengthening their lead to 65-28 after three and invoking a running clock before putting the game away in the fourth.
Aside from Camden and Hopp’s combined 52 points, Glenwood got a big night down low from Brynlee Arnold, who scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping her team to a 30-21 edge on the glass.
"I would say the last game we struggled rebounding," said Arnold. "I just made that my priority for my team, because I know that I'm a big body on the floor and I know that I need to do my job, which is rebounding and getting put backs. I made that my priority tonight."
The Rams held Winterset’s leading scorer Jena Young to just 11 points in the contest, seven below her season average.
"Jena is obviously a great player, so she was our main focus tonight," said Camden. "We've always been focusing on defense, defense, defense. I think we did pretty well tonight."
"We decided we were going to switch everything, hedge and put a lot of pressure on any ball screens," said Rasmussen. "Wherever she was, we were going to shadow her. We switched everything tonight, which was a little big different strategy than normal. We got out on them and tried to be the aggressor on the defensive side."
Glenwood is the two seed in the Class 4A State Tournament and will take on seventh-seeded Bondurant-Farrar Tuesday at 3:15 on KMA-FM 99.1.
After the game KMA Sports talked with Hopp, Arnold, Camden and Rasmussen in a video you can view below.
The Huskies were led by 13 points from Lauren Carter.