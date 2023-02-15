(Glenwood) – The Glenwood girls used a pressure defense and held off a late rally to down Creston in postseason play Wednesday night.
The Rams (14-8) forced 16 steals on the night to pick up a 60-52 win over the Panthers in a Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal.
"I thought we played pretty good," said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. "I thought we implemented our game plan pretty good off the start. Defensively, I thought the girls played well. I think our defense led to a lot of easy buckets and nice looks either in transition or off turnovers."
Glenwood opened up a 13-9 lead after the first eight minutes of play, led by seven points from Danika Arnold and six from Jenna Hopp.
The Rams turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, tallying six steals that turned into easy layups at the other end. Glenwood led 31-15 at the break.
"We were trying to take (Doryn) Paup away," said Rasmussen. "She's a heck of a basketball player. They certainly wanted to put the ball in her hands. I thought we did a pretty good job of anticipating passes and jumping in passing lanes. Even though they weren't all turnovers, we had a lot of deflections, probably our second-most deflections on the season was tonight."
In the third, the lead ballooned to as many as 25 points at one time before a late Creston push made it 51-30.
The fourth featured a furious comeback attempt by the Panthers, who whittled the lead down to just seven with 1:15 left in the ballgame before Glenwood was able to hold on.
Hopp had another stat-stuffing performance for the Rams, scoring 27 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and swiping nine steals.
"I thought we played really well as a team," said Hopp. "Our defense was spot on. I think the first half we held Paup to eight points before she let loose in the fourth quarter. I felt like the first half we shut her down a little bit and we were just getting a lot of steals that were leading to easy offensive points."
Arnold had 13 points and Kate Hughes tallied 10.
The win moves the Rams in a regional semifinal Saturday night at Lewis Central. Glenwood split with the Titans this year, winning 69-68 in overtime on December 20th and losing 49-34 on February 7th.
"We've got to find a way to score," said Rasmussen. "The last game with them was our season-low in scoring. That was a testament to their defense. We'll be prepared for whatever they throw at us, whether it's the same look or something new. We're excited about having the opportunity."
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Hopp, Arnold and Rasmussen in a video you can view below.
Creston was led by Doryn Paup, who scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter. Paup also pulled down 12 rebounds in her final game with the Panthers. Nevaeh Randall added 10 in the loss.