(Glenwood) -- The second time around always feels a bit different. That’s a good way to describe the Glenwood volleyball program making their second straight trip to the state volleyball tournament.
The No. 3 seeded Rams (32-2) were favored to reach state this season, and they didn’t have to leave the confines of their home gym to make it a reality.
“I think we are feeling more confident,” Coach Chelsey Hirt told KMA Sports following her team’s regional final sweep of Lewis Central.
One year after advancing to their first state volleyball tournament in school history, Glenwood is heading to the U.S. Cellular Center with big goals in mind. However, just as they have all season, the Rams are taking it one match at a time.
“If we start overthinking, then maybe we don’t meet our expectations,” Hirt told KMA Sports early in the year. “I can’t have that.”
To this point, every expectation has become a reality. The Rams shared the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship for the first time in school history and didn’t lose a set in regional play to punch their latest state ticket.
Senior St. Cloud State commit Elle Scarborough is the team’s leader again in 2020, slamming in 4.7 kills per set while hitting at a .385 efficiency. Junior middle Brynlee Arnold has also been efficient with 2.4 KPS and a .343 efficiency and leads the team with 73.0 total blocks.
Juniors Coryl Matheny (1.9 KPS), Abby Hughes (1.1 KPS) and Kennedy Jones (1.0) have also added balance to the offense. Senior setter Grace Boles has taken control of the offense with 9.6 assists per set, and senior setter-turned-libero Kelly Embray tops the team with 4.8 digs per set.
Glenwood’s first opponent at the state tournament is No. 6 seeded West Delaware (28-11), which is making its 13th state appearance since 2003. Senior Ava Hauser leads the team with 3.5 kills per set while sophomore Alivia Schulte adds 2.5 per game. Junior Carlee Smith commands the offense in passing out 9.2 assists per set.
The Hawks also swept their two regional matchups in beating both Charles City and Newton in three frames. While the matchup is tough, Glenwood feels it is ready to win at the state tournament for the first time.
“We prepared all year,” Scarborough said. “We have a very good chemistry. Probably the best we’ve had in a while. We all seem to connect pretty well, and we’re all willing to put in the work. We want to try to get that championship this year.”
“Last year, we saw the number one seed right away,” Hirt added. “I think we have a decent chance of getting to at least the semifinal, as long as we continue to work hard and stay healthy.”
