(Glenwood) – The Glenwood boys basketball held off a furious second half comeback from Atlantic to survive and advance in postseason play Monday night.
The Rams (15-7) led by as many as 20 points early in the second half, before seeing their entire lead evaporate. Atlantic briefly took the lead in the fourth, but Glenwood did just enough down the stretch to pull off a 60-55 win to advance.
"Our kids showed a lot of grit tonight," said Head Coach Curt Schulte. "They had a lot of heart. They fought through some adversity. In the fourth quarter, I thought they did a lot of great things."
The teams traded baskets in the first quarter, but Glenwood went on an 8-0 run right before the end of the frame to grab a 17-9 lead. Atlantic’s Nolan Waters hit a three at the horn to cut the lead to 17-12 after one.
In the second quarter, the Rams locked down on defense and opened a large lead thanks to a 15-2 frame.
"Our defensive effort in the first half and our rebounding was probably the best we've played all year," said Schulte. "That first half we really sat down on things and did a great job of limiting (Colton) Rasmussen in that first half. We didn't give them second opportunities. That was really good to see."
Up 18 starting the second half, Glenwood scored the first two to go up 20 and that’s when the Atlantic comeback was on. The Trojans scored 16 of the next 17 points and cut Glenwood’s lead to 37-32 after three.
In the fourth, Atlantic kept the pedal to the metal with a 9-2 run capped by a Colton Rasmussen three-pointer to put his team up 41-39. Following two Caden Johnson free throws to tie things up, Rasmussen again responded with a three to give Atlantic another lead. Johnson responded with a three and then an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Rams in front 47-44.
The Trojans again took the lead at 50-49, but the Rams closed the game on an 11-5 run, thanks in part to Johnson – who hit all seven of his free throw attempts in the final frame.
"We knew they were going to go on a run, and we just had to combat that," said Johnson. "It got a little bigger than we would have liked, and they took the lead by three at some point. We just had to come back down, hit big shots, sit down on defense and overall, just win the game."
Johnson led the way with 22 points – 17 of which came in the second half. He added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win.
Logyn Eckheart added eight points and five rebounds, despite missing most of the second half with an injury.
"Our kids are tough," said Schulte. "They show a lot of grit, and they find a way to win. We hit some big free throws down the stretch. I'm just proud of our kids. They could have folded when things went south. They just kept battling and battling and found a way to get it done."
The win moves the Rams into a Substate Semifinal Thursday night at home against Harlan – a team they split with in the regular season.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Johnson and Schulte in an interview you can view below.
Rasmussen scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, while Waters added 14 points in the loss for Atlantic.