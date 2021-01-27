(Glenwood) -- A talented and youthful Glenwood wrestling program is aiming big heading into this weekend's Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament.
The Rams have a reason to be confident. They are coming off a strong showing in dual action at Des Moines Lincoln this past Saturday with wins over Marshalltown, Des Moines Lincoln, Sioux City East and Ottumwa.
"They wrestled well," Coach Tucker Weber said. "Anytime you can come away with four dual victories, you can't be too disappointed."
Glenwood is now 16-5 on the dual season. Weber admits that their dual success has been a bit surprising.
"We had a short offseason because of COVID," he said. "I wasn't sure what to expect because I didn't know what the kids were doing in the offseason. I think they have progressed quite a bit and it's good to see."
The Rams are a youthful bunch, with only two seniors on their roster to go with their 18 freshmen or sophomores.
"We have a really young team," Weber said. "It's not always about wins and losses, but trying to take your skills to the next level. They have been doing a pretty good job of that and are starting to buy into what I have brought to Glenwood. They are working hard.
Freshman Vincent Mayberry has emerged onto the scene with a dominant rookie campaign. He is currently 33-1 at 106 pounds and ranked No. 8 in the latest KMAland 106-145 Power Rankings.
"He's been kind of a surprise," Weber said. "Sometimes, the transition from youth to high school is a big difference. He's taken it pretty good. Only having one loss this late in the year as a freshman says how much he's progressed."
Vincent's cousin, Mitch, is the Rams' lone returning state qualifier and has been able to ride his unorthodox style to a 23-3 record.
"He's just a funky wrestler," Weber said. "It's hard to coach what he does. All of his matches are crazy, but he finds a way to win most of the time. He's filled out into 182 and his work ethic has improved this year. Hopefully, we see some good things from him here in a few weeks."
Sophomore CJ Carter is also posting a stellar season, doing so with a 27-4 record at 195 pounds.
"He's really taken another step," Weber said. "He grew a little bit and added some stuff to his arsenal."
Matthew Beem (120), Kellan Scott (138), Tate Mayberry (152), Tyler Boldra (160), Zander Hayes (170), Trent Patton (220) and Kaden Flott (285) have also been key cogs for the Rams this season.
Glenwood now has its sights set on the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament and a ninth conference title. The Rams figure to be a contender, along with reigning champion Creston/O-M, Clarinda, Harlan, Lewis Central and Atlantic-CAM.
"We are going to go out and try to win it," Weber bluntly said. "We aren't going to try to get second, third, fourth, fifth or whatever. I think we can close the gap a little bit and win the conference tournament."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will be in Red Oak on Saturday afternoon and will have the finals on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Weber can be heard below.