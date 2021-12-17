(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood wrestling program enters their inaugural wrestling tournament with the hopes of entertaining their home crowd while also nursing some bumps and bruises.
"We are pretty young," said Coach Tucker Weber. "We are pretty banged up right now, but the kids we have going out there are battling hard."
The Rams have a 7-3 dual record with wins over Underwood, Riverside, Harlan, St. Albert, Southwest Iowa, Treynor and West Central Valley. Their losses came to Plattsmouth, Atlantic-CAM and Creston.
"We don't have a lot of depth, so we've been forfeiting some weights," Weber said. "That's tough with duals, but we've had some guys we can throw out there."
While the Rams' depth isn't ideal, they don't lack talent. Four state qualifiers return for Coach Weber's team.
Vinny Mayberry and Matthew Beem qualified for Des Moines as freshmen, and Beem cracked the medal stand by finishing 7th in Class 2A at 120 pounds. The talented sophomore duo are currently 9-0 and 7-2, respectively, while junior CJ Carter is 16-1 at 195 pounds. Mitch Mayberry was also a state qualifier for the Rams last year.
"They wrestle all year long, and that really shows with their progression," Weber said. "I think that's a big asset to their success on the mat."
Sophomore Trent Patton is off to a swell 14-3 start at 220 pounds, while Kellan Scott (145) and Tate Mayberry (152) are both 13-6 on the season.
When they are at full strength, the Rams figure to be among the top teams in the Hawkeye Ten, alongside Creston, Atlantic and Clarinda.
"Hopefully, we can get healthy after Christmas break and make a run at it (the conference)," Weber said. "If we get healthy, we have the potential to do some damage down the road."
The Rams welcome ADM, Bellevue West, Boys Town, Thomas Jefferson, Harlan, Maryville, Sioux City North and Sioux City West for their inaugural tournament.
"We've got some teams we don't see a whole lot," Weber said. "Different competition is always nice. We are trying to build that tournament. Maybe in the future, we'll build it up."
Weber says winning in front of their home crowd is a top priority.
"Hopefully, we go out and win it," he said. "It will give us some positive momentum heading into the break."
Check out the full interview with Coach Weber below.