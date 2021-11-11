(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are both ranked in the Class 2A team wrestling rankings from IAWrestle.
In the Class 2A individual rankings, there are 26 KMAland conference wrestlers ranked. View the complete area rankings below and find the full rankings linked here (subscription required).
Team Rankings
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
10. Glenwood
Individual Rankings
2. Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
2. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic (170 lbs)
3. Ethan Follmann, Atlantic (120 lbs)
3. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (106 lbs)
4. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
4. Luke Musich, Harlan (126 lbs)
5. Kale Downey, Clarinda (145 lbs)
5. Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (106 lbs)
6. Triston Barncastle, Creston/Orient-Macksburg (132 lbs)
6. Matthew Beem, Glenwood (120 lbs)
6. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (195 lbs)
6. Mitchell Mayberry, Glenwood (182 lbs)
6. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
7. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (170 lbs)
7. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (138 lbs)
7. Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood (113 lbs)
8. Jeremiah Davis, Harlan (220 lbs)
9. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (152 lbs)
9. Luke Freund, Harlan (113 lbs)
9. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (132 lbs)
9. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (195 lbs)
10. Tate Mayberry, Glenwood (152 lbs)
10. Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (170 lbs)
10. Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
11. Tyler Boldra, Glenwood (170 lbs)
12. Lincoln Keeler, Creston/O-M (113 lbs)