(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's two-time state runner-up CJ Carter will take his wrestling talents up I-29 to wrestle at Iowa Western next year.
Carter made the decision official on Monday when he signed with the Reivers.
"I'm pumped," Carter said. "I look at it as another opportunity to showcase my skills and get better. I think I'm going to do good."
Carter was a three-time state qualifier during his time at Glenwood, but he thought his future was in football until recently. An injury changed his mind. Once he committed to wrestling collegiately, he drew interest from multiple schools. Carter ultimately chose Iowa Western over interest from Augustana, Central, Central Missouri and Grand View.
"I had a couple of different offers," Carter said. "They're all great schools. I narrowed it down to Iowa Western and Augustana. I talked to my parents about the best fit for me. Iowa Western was the choice. They have some good people and good coaches. I saw them making me the best I could be."
Carter's familiarity with Coach Josh Watts' program made the commitment an easy choice.
"I know some guys there," he said. "Coach Watts helped me with my decision. He's a good coach."
Carter is ready to hone his craft at Iowa Western.
"(I need to) finish shots," he said. "I'm a good attacker on offense, but there were times I didn't finish. I'll get in the best shape I can and give it my all."
Carter hopes to capture the championship that eluded him in high school.
"The goal is to be a JUCO national champ," Carter said. "I hope I can win a title and transfer to a bigger school. That's the plan. It's not guaranteed, but we'll see where I'm at and what opportunities I have."
Check out the full interview with Carter below.