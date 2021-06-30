(Glenwood) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week is just a freshman, but he’s already among the top all-around baseball players in KMAland.
Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson continued his hot season last week, bashing eight hits in 11 at bats, including three doubles, scored seven runs and walked four times. Through 21 games and 66 at bats, Anderson’s .545 batting average is second in the state among freshmen.
“I’m just waiting for my pitch and trying to square up every pitch that comes in the zone,” Anderson told KMA Sports. “I just want to play and keep my head straight. Not worry about how I’m hitting, just playing and let the stats work themselves out.”
They certainly have worked themselves out, and it’s likely not surprising to many that saw Anderson jump right into the varsity lineup as an 8th grader last summer.
“As an 8th grader, I didn’t really know what to expect,” Anderson said. “I didn’t know how people were going to think of me. This year, I’m a lot more confident, and I feel like I’m just playing and not worrying about anything.”
Anderson has also been strong on the mound for the upstart Rams, which own season sweeps of Harlan and Atlantic and are 11-10 on the year. The right-hander has thrown 25 2/3 innings, struck out 31 and pitched to a 4.91 ERA.
Following a pair of losses to St. Albert on Monday, the Rams hope to bounce back against another Hawkeye Ten Conference contender in Kuemper Catholic. Glenwood will host the Knights in doubleheader action on Thursday.
“We didn’t know how (this season) would turn out,” Anderson said. “Everybody has stepped up this year. I feel like everybody is hitting the ball well, pitching well and playing defense. Everyone is stepping up, and it’s great.”
Listen to the full interview with Anderson from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.