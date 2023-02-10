(Glenwood) -- One of the most well-rounded baseball players in KMAland is headed to the Big Ten baseball scene in 2024.
Glenwood junior Kayden Anderson still has two years left of terrorizing Hawkeye Ten pitchers and coaches. Then, he will take his talents west to Lincoln, where he will play at Nebraska.
"It's a great feeling after you commit," Anderson said. "I'm in high spirits. Ever since I was three, I've been dreaming of college baseball. It's nice to achieve that dream."
Anderson played quarterback for the Rams last year, but America's Pastime has always been his favorite sport.
"Fall, winter, spring and summer, I'm either playing baseball," Anderson said. "It's my favorite sport. I'm very passionate about it. It's a fun team game I play with my friends year in and year out."
Anderson raked during his sophomore season with a .482 average, 19 extra-base hits, six home runs and 31 RBI. His stellar season opened some eyes and opportunities for him at the collegiate level. Anderson recently went to a camp at Nebraska, which led to his commitment.
"They really liked me," he said. "I got to know the coaches, see the facilities and learn what Nebraska baseball is all about. It pieced together and seemed like the perfect fit for me. The coaches are great people. They're going to push every player they have to the best of their ability and develop them. It just felt like an awesome fit."
Anderson had interest from other Division I schools: Western Illinois, South Dakota State and Iowa. His decision ultimately came down to Iowa and Nebraska.
"It was one of the toughest decisions ever," Anderson said. "Two great baseball programs in the same conference with two great coaches. It came down to a lot of little things. I believe I made the right decision. I'm going to stick with that until the day I leave Nebraska."
Getting his commitment out of the way sooner rather than later was always the plan for Anderson.
"It was nice to get that off my chest," he said. "I can be loose and enjoy the game more."
Anderson primarily played shortstop last season. He expects to play either shortstop or at third base in Lincoln. Anderson hopes to use the next two seasons at Glenwood to grow his game.
"I need to be faster than I already am," he said. "College baseball is a lot different than high school. The physicality and play style change. I have to prepare myself for that."
Anderson is the third known KMAlander in the Class of 2024 to announce his college decision. Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen and Abraham Lincoln's Molly Romano have each committed to play volleyball at Omaha and Wayne State, respectively.
Click below to hear the full interview with Anderson.