(Glenwood) -- Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold has made a career out of stuffing opponents. The Rams senior finished that career with 297 total blocks, and KMA Sports honors her today with the KMAland Defensive Player of the Year award.
“She loves the defensive aspect of the game,” Glenwood head coach Paula Carman said.
It shows. Over the past four years, her presence at the net has helped Glenwood to multiple Hawkeye Ten Conference championships and a pair of historic state tournament trips to Cedar Rapids.
“Probably my favorite thing in volleyball is getting a huge stuff,” Arnold said. “You don’t have to think as much in blocking as you do in hitting. You just kind of remember how to do it.”
Arnold says her role changed a bit from previous years this season. With last year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Elle Scarborough gone and graduated, she had to handle more of an offensive workload. That hardly bothered her defensive work.
“I felt like I needed to step up in that (offensive) role,” Arnold said. “Take on a leadership role on the floor. The defensive blocking stayed the same. I just think I had to step up my game a little bit this year even more.”
The Omaha recruit totaled 289 total blocks over the past three seasons, finishing with a school-record 114 as a sophomore, another 76 as a junior and 99 this season.
“You obviously have to have the skillset to block,” Arnold said, “but also mentally you have to go up and want to shut people down.”
“Brynlee has a great ability to read hitters,” Coach Carman added. “When you put that together with her reach and court experience, she definitely has a huge presence at the net.”
Arnold is the fourth Hawkeye Ten athlete to earn the KMAland Defensive Player of the Year, joining last year’s winner Abbey Jones of Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic’s Kalee Peter in 2017 and former Harlan star Jordyn Moser in 2015.
Listen to the complete interview with Arnold linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Abbey Jones, Red Oak
2019: Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney
2018: Jaden Daffer, Sidney
2017: Kalee Peter, Kuemper Catholic
2016: Alyssa Baatz, Tri-Center
2015: Jordyn Moser, Harlan