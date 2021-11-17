(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Emma Salker and Lauren Williams of St. Albert have been honored as First Team All-State choices by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Six other KMAland conference athletes were either a second or third team choice while eight have been named honorable mentions. View the complete list of honorees from KMAland below and the full list linked here.
FIRST TEAM
Brynlee Arnold, SR, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Emma Salker, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 3A)
Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert (Class 1A)
SECOND TEAM
Maddie Hinkel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 3A)
Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak (Class 3A)
Miranda Ring, SR, Tri-Center (Class 1A)
Molly Romano, SO, Abraham Lincoln (Class 5A)
THIRD TEAM
Emma Flathers, SR, Treynor (Class 2A)
Katie Quick, FR, Ankeny Christian Academy (Class 1A)
HONORABLE MENTION
Ashlyn Badding, JR, Kuemper Catholic (Class 2A)
Tatum Carlson, SR, Tri-Center (Class 1A)
Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (Class 1A)
Alizabeth Jacobsen, SO, Underwood (Class 2A)
Lauren LaFleur, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 4A)
Abby Martin, SR, Lamoni (Class 1A)
Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (Class 1A)
Emily Williams, JR, East Mills (Class 1A)