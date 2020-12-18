(Glenwood) -- Glenwood standout Silas Bales will continue his football career at the next level with Wayne State.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound two-way standout figures to play defense at the next level with the Division II school.
“It was an interesting (process) with COVID going on,” Bales told KMA Sports. “It was a little difficult, but it ended up working out well. I was able to feel comfortable with Wayne and made the final decision here.”
Bales also visited fellow Division II schools Northwest Missouri State and Northern State before deciding on the Nebraska school.
“At first, I wasn’t super high on Wayne with the rough past they have in football,” Bales said. “Once I got the opportunity to visit there and met the whole coaching staff, I was impressed. I felt comfortable with the guys there, and I think they have something special going on.”
Bales was plenty impressed with Wayne State head football coach John McMenamin, who spent the past five seasons as the Central Missouri offensive coordinator, posting a 42-17 record during his time at the school.
“Coach McMenamin has a whole new coaching staff, and they seem pretty bought in for the player’s success,” Bales said. “(He) had a bunch of success at Central Missouri, and they made me feel comfortable with the future.”
Bales says he also enjoyed his visit to the campus and built a bond with many of the players.
“It’s a bunch of small town guys,” he said. “My type of people. It’s a very nice campus. A small town. I’m excited to get into their weight program, get bigger and stronger and play some Division II football.”
Hear more with Bales in the full interview linked below.