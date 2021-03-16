(Glenwood) -- The first two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference Player of the Year is also this year’s KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Glenwood’s Ryan Blum put together a monster season, leading the Rams to a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. Today, he gathers one more big honor.
“When you come to Glenwood and play basketball you create a bond with teachers, players and everyone in the community,” Blum said of his career. “They just back you 100%, and it’s a really tough thing to find anywhere else. When you’re done playing basketball here, they’re always going to remember your name. It’s a special feeling.”
Blum first made a name for himself as a freshman in helping Glenwood capture the 2018 Class 3A state championship.
“I had to really work to get those minutes,” Blum said. “I was blessed with an opportunity in the middle of that freshman season to showcase what I could do.”
Blum came through with multiple big shots during the course of the state championship run. It proved only to be a sign of things to come for the school’s all-time leading scorer.
“I carry a certain confidence in myself that I just have to be the best in every room I’m in,” he said. “I just always continue to work hard every year, and I knew my time was going to come to set some records.”
Blum surpassed former teammate (and future teammate at Wayne State) Nate Mohr as the school’s top scorer this season. That was an admittedly lofty goal coming into the year, but he put up 568 total points and averaged 24.7 per game.
“I just feel like I was able to score at will most of the time,” Blum said. “Just being able to know what my defender was going to give me and being able to take it. Go get a bucket when the team needed it.”
The IPSWA First Team All-State choice was hardly just a scorer, though. Blum averaged 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks per game – simply one of the most dominant individual performances in recent memory.
While his individual performance made waves, Blum and his Rams team nabbed a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference title and finished 20-3. Blum was even more excited with those accomplishments.
“I’m really proud of the way our team came together this year,” he said. “I know not everyone was picking us to have the record we had, but this group this year really worked every day at practice. It was a joy to be around.
“Ben (Hughes), Silas (Bales) and I have really played our entire lives together. Then when you add great role players like Caden Johnson, Logyn Eckheart, Brock Sell and Tommy Johnson things can click. I really think we had (great chemistry) this year. It was some of the most fun I’ve ever had.”
Blum is the second KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year from Glenwood in four seasons, joining Mohr as a previous winner. Listen to the full interview with Blum from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.
Previous KMAland Boys Basketball Players of the Year
2019-20: Jack Tiarks, Treynor
2018-19: Donnie Weis, Stanton
2017-18: Nate Mohr, Glenwood
2016-17: Garrett Franken, Atlantic
2015-16: Spencer Brown, Lenox
2014-15: Jay Wolfe, Creston
2013-14: Trey Lansman, Harlan
2012-13: Ricky Williams, Riverside