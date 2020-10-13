(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood volleyball team was very busy last week, and the busiest of them all was their setter Grace Boles.
The Week 7 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week, Boles had 198 assists over eight matches – all wins – last week.
“We love to go out and play,” Boles said. “We have a lot of fun as a team. The week before we didn’t have any matches, so we took that time to prepare for a big week.”
Boles took on an even bigger role than the one she played last year in helping the Rams to their first state volleyball tournament. Glenwood shifted from a 6-2 to a 5-1 offense, and that put the offense in Boles’ hands.
“Over the last few years, I built up my confidence and took control of the offense,” Boles said. “It really helps at club that I get to run a 5-1, so I was coming in with a bunch of girls that trust me. We have a lot of fun together and respect each other so it’s a good environment for me.”
Boles has expertly worked the ball around to her diverse offense and ranks second in the Hawkeye Ten with 9.5 assists per set.
“I love being a part of this team,” Boles said. “During the start of the year, we thought out our goals, which was obviously to return to state and win some games at the state. We realized we have to do the little things to get our goals achieved, which was have fun as a team and enjoy every game that we have. We want to make the most of our time.”
After their 8-0 week, Glenwood has now won 16 consecutive matches, dating back to a September 8th loss to Red Oak.
“I would say losing to Red Oak was a bit of a spark for us,” Boles added. “Obviously, we wanted to win that game. It was a big game, and we didn’t play as well as we wanted to. After that game, we realized there are some good teams out there, and we had to step it up.”
Boles and Glenwood will be back in action tonight at Lewis Central. Hear the match on KMA-FM 99.1 at 7:30. Listen to the full interview with Boles linked below.